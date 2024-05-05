PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match 53: Punjab Kings Win The Toss & Opt To Bowl First

Sam Curran's Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Ruturaj Gaikwad-led in the 53rd match of IPL 2024 at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

PBKS didn't make any changes to their playing XI while CSK brought in Mitchell Santner as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman, who returned to Bangladesh for the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Playing XI

PBKS: Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (C), Jitesh Sharma(WK), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

CSK: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(WK), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande

Pitch Report:

"64m and 62m boundaries. The air is thin here. It's got a layer of grass. Pretty even but it's dry grass. The fast bowlers can get some help with the new ball. Spinners are going to struggle here, ball won't turn much. Wonderful ground for the batters, expect a lot of runs." reckon Brian Lara and Graeme Swann.

Preview:

Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings are locking horns against each other for the second time in the IPL 2024. In their last encounter, PBKS defeated CSK by seven wickets at the Chepauk Stadium.

Punjab Kings are having a decent campaign with four wins in 10 outings so far and are still in contention to make it to the playoffs after moving to the seventh spot on the points table after the win against Chennai Super Kings. PBKS are currently on a two-match winning streak and will aim to extend it to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, are having a good season under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad. The defending champions are at the fifth spot with five wins and as many losses on the points table in 10 matches. Their loss against PBKS might have affected their momentum but they will be determined to bounce back and solidify their chances of qualifying for playoffs. Meanwhile, CSK will miss the services of Mustafizur Rahman as he returns to Bangladesh for the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Squads:

PBKS: Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rilee Rossouw, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Chris Woakes, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Atharva Taide, Ashutosh Sharma, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vishwanath Singh, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rilee Rossouw.

CSK: MS Dhoni, Aravelly Avanish, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Sameer Rizvi