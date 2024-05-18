RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: Sea Of Yellow Takes Over Bengaluru Streets As Chennai Fans Outnumber Home Supporters; Video

Chennai Super Kings might get more support from the fans than home team Royal Challengers Bengaluru when they face off in their last league match of the Indian Premier League (2024) on Saturday.

Match 68 could be MS Dhoni's last for CSK as a player therefore, the noise levels of the visiting fans might be more than the home support that RCB will receive at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

A sea of yellow was already witnessed outside the venue when both teams were making their way to the stadium. CSK fans outnumbered RCB fans easily, at least from the first look of things.

We have seen this season that even opposition team fans have changed their loyalties towards CSK whenever Dhoni has come out to bat.

The same could be witnessed if Thala gets the chance to bat during CSK's innings. The 42-year-old has not yet confirmed whether he would continue playing or retire after this season.

Both teams will be playing their final match of the league stage and have a shot at reaching the playoffs.

RCB vs CSK Qualification Scenarios:

For CSK, the equation is really simple. They just have to beat RCB or even a washout will see them advance to the playoffs.

RCB need to beat CSK by at least 18 runs if they are defending or chase down any target by 18.1 overs to advance with a better net run rate. A defeat will be certain elimination and CSK will go through.