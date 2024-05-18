‘As A Batter, I Know I Didn’t Live Up To The Standard’: Rohit Sharma On Poor Form In IPL 2024

Rohit Sharma | Credits: Twitter

Former Mumbau Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma didn't shy away from admitting the fact that he failed to deliver his best in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 which saw the side finished their campaign at the bottom of the points table

Mumbai Indians ended their forgettable campaign on a losing note as they suffered an 18-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 19.

Rohit Sharma lit the Wankhede Stadium with his vintage batting performance as he played a scintillating innings of 68 off 64 off 38 balls, including 10 fours and a six, at a strike rate of 178.95. However, his effort went in vain as Mumbai Indians failed to achieve the 215-run target set by Lucknow Super Giants.

Speaking on Jio Cinema after the match, Rohit Sharma said that he didn't live up to the standard of his batting, adding that he doesn't want to dissect on his average season and instead focusing on areas of improvement.

"As a batter, I know I didn't live up to the standard. But, after playing for all these years, I know that if I overthink, I won't play well. All I try is to stay in a good mindset, in the right zone, keep practicing, and improve on all the flaws in my game. That's all I kept doing." former MI captain.

After his vailant unbeaten 105-run knock against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Rohit Sharma endured a string of poor performances. However, the 37-year-old managed to silence his critics with his blazing fifty in the MI's final match of the season against LSG.

In IPL 2024, Rohit Sharma amassed 417 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 32.07 and a strike rate of 150.00 in 14 matches.