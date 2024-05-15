‘I Never Thought The Day Would Come’: Rohit Sharma Describes His Emotions After Getting Team India Captaincy

Rohit Sharma | Credits: Twitter

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma stated that he had never thought that he would be appointed as captain of the national team. The 37-year-old handed over captaincy duties across all formats by the BCCI selection committee after his predecessor decided to step down from the leadership role following the Test series against South Africa in January 2022.

Before being appointed as a full-time captain in all three formats of the game, Rohit Sharma was leading the ODI team after Virat Kohli was reportedly sacked from the captaincy role in December 2021. After Kohli relinquished his captaincy duties from all formats, Rohit emerged as the strong contender given his leadership experience, especially captaining Mumbai Indians to a record five IPL titles.

Speaking on Dubai Eye 103.8 YouTube Channel, Rohit Sharma said it was the biggest honour and achievement of his career to captain Team India, adding that good fortunes will happen to good people.

"Captaining your country is the biggest honour that you can have, and for me, I have never thought that this would come where I'll be captaining one day. But yeah, people say good things happen to good people." Team India skipper said.

After Rohit Sharma was appointed as captain, Team India performed well in the bilateral series and major tournaments. The latest bilateral series that India played was five Tests against England, where the Rohit Sharma-led side clinched the series 4-1.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India reached the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 and the 2023 ODI World Cup Final. The Men in Blue won 10 matches on the trot, including the semifinal against New Zealand, but failed to get hold of the coveted trophy after losing to the sixth-time champions Australia in the World Cup last year.

'As captain I focus on team's achievement': Rohit Sharma

Reflecting on his vision for Team India after getting the opportunity to lead the side, Rohit Sharma stated that he wants to take the team in one direction and achieve the major goal of winning a trophy.

"When I took over as an India Captain, I just wanted everyone to drive in one direction, it's not about personal milestones, personal stats and goals, it is about what all 11 of us can bring to the table & win the trophy."

Rohit Sharma is currently part of the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL season. He will be returning to lead Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in the West Indies and the USA on June 2nd.

The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the newly built Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York