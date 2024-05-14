FPJ Exclusive: ‘Rohit Sharma Will Come Back To His Normal Form In T20 World Cup,’ Reckons Chaminda Vaas

Chaminda Vaas and Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)

Ex-Sri Lankan great Chaminda Vaas has thrown his weight behind Team India skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 amid his current struggles. Despite the Mumbai Indians' star enduring another disappointing IPL campaign, Vaas has backed the Indian captain to be among the runs when he leads the Men in Blue in the showpiece event.

Although Rohit had a decent first half of IPL 2024, the 37-year-old's form has tapered off in the 2nd. Since his valiant 105* against the Chennai Super Kings, the Nagpur-born cricketer has got to double-figures only thrice in 7 innings and has a high score of 36. His numbers in T20 World Cups also leaves a lot to be desired.

Speaking exclusively to FPJ on the sidelines of a book launch 'Pathway to Cricketing Excellence & Beyond, Vaas recalled playing alongside Rohit Sharma for the Deccan Chargers. The 50-year-old remembered the opener's 'amazing' mindset towards the game and is optimistic of finding form.

"He has always shown good performances. It's a long season. Being a cricketer, it's not easy to keep progressing every day. I'm sure during the World Cup, he will show his performance as a captain. I played with him during the IPL in Deccan Chargers. He is one of the most talented players I have seen and his mindset towards the game is amazing, so I'm sure he will come back to his normal form and try to do well for India in the upcoming World Cup."

Rohit Sharma was the 2nd highest run-getter in the 2023 World Cup:

The Indian captain performed outstandingly in the 2023 World Cup on home soil, aggregating 597 runs in 11 matches at 54.27 and often provided brisk starts to his side. He also hit three half-centuries and one ton, which came against Afghanistan.

The Men in Blue had an outstanding run during the tournament, but fell short in the final hurdle as Australia bagged the crown. Hence, the pressure will be slightly higher on Rohit as India look to end their ICC trophy jinx.