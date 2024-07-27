Paris Olympics 2024: Flagbearers Sharath Kamal & PV Sindhu Lead Indian Contingent On River Seine In Opening Ceremony

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | July 27, 2024

Table tennis legend Sharath Kamal and Badminton Kamal were the flagbearers of the Indian contingent in the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024

Credits: Twitter

The Indian contingent click for a picture before the boarding on the boat for opening ceremony over River Seine

Credits: Twitter

Indian contignent, consisting of 78 athletes, shared their boat with Republic of Iran and Indonesia during the opening ceremony of the biggest quadrennial multi-sport event in Paris

Credits: Twitter

Indian contingent keep India national flag higher as they received warm reception from the crowd

Credits: Twitter

The Indian contignent look at their traditiional best for the Parade of Nations. The traditional atire has a unique blend of tri-colour, which is which is both elegant and symbolic

Credits: Twitter

Flagbearer PV Sindhu took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "One of the greatest honors of my life to hold our country's flag in front of millions"

Credits: PV Sindhu

"Parade Of Nations' started at Austerlitz Bridge and concluded at Trocadero gardens infront of iconic Eiffel Tower

Credits: Twitter

Legendary tennis player Rafael Nadal took the torch from former France football legend Zinedine Zidane to complete the Olympic torch relay

Credits: Twitter