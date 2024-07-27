Paris Olympics 2024: Flagbearers Sharath Kamal & PV Sindhu Lead Indian Contingent On River Seine In Opening Ceremony

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | July 27, 2024
Table tennis legend Sharath Kamal and Badminton Kamal were the flagbearers of the Indian contingent in the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024
The Indian contingent click for a picture before the boarding on the boat for opening ceremony over River Seine
Indian contignent, consisting of 78 athletes, shared their boat with Republic of Iran and Indonesia during the opening ceremony of the biggest quadrennial multi-sport event in Paris
Indian contingent keep India national flag higher as they received warm reception from the crowd
The Indian contignent look at their traditiional best for the Parade of Nations. The traditional atire has a unique blend of tri-colour, which is which is both elegant and symbolic
Flagbearer PV Sindhu took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "One of the greatest honors of my life to hold our country's flag in front of millions"
"Parade Of Nations' started at Austerlitz Bridge and concluded at Trocadero gardens infront of iconic Eiffel Tower
Legendary tennis player Rafael Nadal took the torch from former France football legend Zinedine Zidane to complete the Olympic torch relay
