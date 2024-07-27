'You Are Dedicated & Passionate About Indian Cricket': Ex-Head Coach Rahul Dravid's Message To Successor Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of Sri Lanka Series; VIDEO

Former Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has passed on a message to his successor Gautam Gambhir ahead of the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, starting on July 27.

Gambhir took over the baton from Rahul Dravid, who successfully ended his stint as the head coach with a T20 World Cup 2024 triumph after the Men in Blue led by Rohit Sharma defeated South Africa in the Final of the tournament in Barbados last month.

The upcoming series against Sri Lanka will witness a new era for Indian cricket as Gautam Gambhir will be at the helm of the team as the head coach. Since Gambhir officially began his coaching duties with the team’s first practice session under his watch ahead of the T20I series against Sri Lanka, Rahul Dravid has passed on the baton with a message to his successor.

In a video posted by the BCCI on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Rahul Dravid congratulated Gautam Gambhir for taking over 'most exciting job' in the world head coach of Team India. He recalled his time with the Indian team and shared his unforgettable memories from India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory this year.

"Hello, Gautam, and welcome to the most exciting job in our world as coach of the Indian cricket team. It's been three weeks since I ended my stint with the Indian team in a manner that was beyond my dreams, both in Barbados, and then a few days later on that unforgettable evening in Mumbai." Dravid said.

"More than anything else, I will treasure the memories and friendships I made in my time with the squad. As you take over the role of India Coach, it is what I wish for you as well. I also hope that you'll have the availability of fully fit players in every squad. Good luck with that." he added.

Rahul Dravid became the head coach of Team India in 2021, succeeding Ravi Shastri who ended his stint after India suffered group stage exit in the T20 World Cup 2021. Under Dravid's guidance, Team India reached the finals of World Test Championship and ODI World Cup last year, but lost both to Australia.

India reached the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal, but got defeated by the eventual champions England. However, Dravid managed to finish his coaching stint with Team India with a T20 World Cup trophy.

Rahul Dravid highlights Gambhir's passion for Indian cricket

The newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir's predecessor lauded for his passion and dedication for Indian cricket, added that he will have support of players and staff even in worst times. He concluded the message by wishing him luck for the new role as the head coach.

"I know how dedicated and passionate you are about Indian cricket, and I'm sure you will bring all these qualities into this new job. As you know, the expectations will be high and the scrutiny will be intense.

But even in the worst of times, you will never be alone. You will have the support of the players, your support staff, the leaders of the past, the management, and never forget for whom you play, for the fans who are very demanding but will always be behind the team." Rahul Dravid.

"From one Indian cricket coach to another, one last thing. In the most heated of times, exhale, take a step back, and even if it's difficult for you, crack a smile. Whatever else happens, that will shock people. I wish you the very best, Gautam, and I'm sure you will take the Indian team to even greater heights," he concluded.

Before becoming the head coach of Team India, Gautam Gambhir served as a mentor at Lucknow Super Giants (2022 and 2023) and Kolkata Knight Riders (2024) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). At KKR, Gambhir played a vital role behind the scenes as he helped the team clinch their third title of the tournament, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Final.