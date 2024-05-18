 Video: Wankhede Crowd Gives Standing Ovation To Rohit Sharma After His Explosive Knock In IPL 2024 Clash vs LSG
The crowd at the Wankhede Stadium gave standing ovation to Rohit Sharma after his knock vs LSG.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
Crowd gives standing ovation to Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Screengrab)

The crowd at the Wankhede Stadium was in awe of Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma as he slammed a valiant 38-ball 68 in the IPL 2024 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday. In a video emerged on social media, the crowd was seen giving the veteran a standing ovation as he was walking back to the pavilion.

Rohit found form as the T20 World Cup 2024 looms, smashing 68 to set up a solid foundation for the home side in their chase of 215 against the Super Giants. The 37-year-old brought up his half-century off only 29 deliveries, but departed to a soft dismissal off leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi's bowling after smashing 10 fours and 3 maximums.

"He is the master of his own destiny" - Mark Boucher on Rohit Sharma

With plenty of murmurs surrounding Rohit Sharma having played his final match for the Mumbai Indians, head coach Mark Boucher cleared the air by revealing that no formal discussions have taken place. He said in the post-match press conference, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"To be honest, there hasn't been many conversations about Rohit's future. I spoke to him last night or the night before, just to do basically a little review of the season. And I said, 'What's next for Rohit Sharma?' and he said to me 'World Cup'. And that's perfect. That's all I need to know about what Rohit Sharma's future is. For me, he is the master of his own destiny. It's a big auction next season, who knows what's going to happen? We'll just have to take each day as it comes."

