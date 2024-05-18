 'MS Dhoni Has Finished So Many Games': RCB Star Virat Kohli Slams Ex-CSK Skipper's Critics Ahead Of IPL 2024 Clash In Bengaluru; Video
MS Dhoni is likely playing his final IPL season as he is set to pull the curtains on his illustrious professional career after IPL 2024.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Virat Kohli slammed the critics of Former Chennnai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni who questioned his style of finishing the matches ahead of the IPL 2024 clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18.

MS Dhoni is likely playing his final IPL season as he is set to pull the curtains on his illustrious professional career after IPL 2024. However, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter walked out to bat at lower in the last 10 matches of the ongoing IPL season. However, the critics believed that Ex-CSK captain came out to bat when the team was either in losing position or almost winning the game.

Speaking on Jio Cinema, Virat Kohli said that MS Dhoni only knows what he is doing when he is at the crease. He added that former India captain would often scare the opposition team by taking the match till the last over and finish it off with a six.

"People used to say so many times about Mahi bhai, "Why is he taking the match till the 20th over, 50th over?" How many matches has he finished? He has finished so many games. He knows what he is doing. Nobody else knows. He knows and he wins it. For me, that is muscle memory." Kohli said.

"My mindset was different. I used to always think, "Let's finish the match in the 19th or 49th over." But if he is alone out there, he will definitely take the match till the last over and scare the other team, making them think, "He will just finish it with a six." he added.

