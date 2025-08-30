Surprise Visitor! Ferrari F1 Driver Charles Leclerc Spots A Fox On Track At Zandvoort Circuit During Dutch Grand Prix; Video

Image: Scuderia Ferrari HP/Formula 1/X

The Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort delivered an unexpected twist, not from the drivers or the weather, but from an unlikely four-legged visitor. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc surprised his team during the qualifying session when he came over the radio to report that he had seen a fox on the track.

"There was a fox, entry of Turn 10. I think he's taking the exit road though," Leclerc said calmly over team radio, catching everyone off guard. Initially, the message sounded bizarre, but moments later, the TV cameras confirmed the sighting. Sure enough, a fox was seen dashing near the side of the circuit, quickly becoming a viral moment of the race weekend.

The animal appeared to be unharmed and managed to stay clear of the cars, which were zipping by at intense speeds. Fortunately, no incidents occurred due to the fox's presence, but it momentarily added tension and surprise for the teams and fans alike.

Animal sightings during Grand Prix weekends are rare but not unheard of. From groundhogs in Montreal to dogs on track in India and now a fox in Zandvoort, wildlife has occasionally made unexpected appearances in Formula 1, reminding fans that even the most high-tech sport still shares space with nature.

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton Executes Dramatic 360-Degree Spin During Dutch Grand Prix Practice, Escapes Unscathed; Video

Lewis Hamilton provided a dramatic moment during the first practice session of the Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort as his Ferrari car spun 360 degrees at the iconic banked Turn 3. The seven-time world champion lost control of the rear end while navigating the tight, steeply cambered corner but impressively managed to recover without any contact or major damage to his car.

The incident occurred midway through the session, which had already been testing for many drivers due to the circuit’s technical layout and unpredictable grip levels. As Hamilton approached Turn 3, he appeared to misjudge his entry speed slightly, sending his rear tyres sliding and causing the car to rotate completely on the spot.

In a moment that had spectators holding their breath, Hamilton kept his composure. The Ferrari momentarily pirouetted on the tarmac before coming to a brief halt and continuing without stalling or striking the barriers. Engineers on the pit wall and fans alike were relieved to see the Briton regain control with minimal drama, showcasing his razor-sharp reflexes and decades of driving experience.

Despite the spin, Hamilton’s Ferrari seemed to have escaped with no visible damage, and he returned to the pits shortly afterward for routine checks. His radio message to the team was calm and focused, indicating he was ready to get back to business.

The Dutch Grand Prix weekend is especially critical for Hamilton and Ferrari, who are aiming to build momentum in the latter part of the 2025 season. While the first practice session didn’t go entirely to plan, Hamilton’s quick thinking may have saved the team from an early setback.