Pitch Invasion Drama! Babar Azam Left In Shock After Fan Breaches Security To Hug & Kiss Him On Field; Video

A surprising moment unfolded during a veterans' cricket match in Pakistan when a fan ran onto the field and chased cricketer Babar Azam. Despite Babar trying to avoid him, the fan managed to catch up, hugged him tightly, and even kissed him, all before security could step in.

The unexpected incident shocked viewers and raised serious questions about player safety and security at matches. Though Babar didn’t react strongly, the moment quickly went viral, showing just how passionate some fans can be and how dangerous it can become if proper boundaries aren't maintained.

The incident also comes at a time when Babar is in the spotlight after being left out of Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, proving that he still enjoys massive popularity among fans. However, this situation was a clear reminder that security at sporting events needs to be much tighter to protect players on the field.

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has made headlines with a bold statement ahead of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025. When a fan reminded him that Pakistan will face India twice in the tournament, Rauf confidently replied, “Dono apne hai, Inshallah.” (Both are ours, God willing.)

This short but powerful comment has gone viral, as cricket fans gear up for one of the biggest rivalries in the sport. India and Pakistan are in the same group and are scheduled to play together on 14th September. Both teams will possibly play more matches together if they reach the Super Four and the final.

The Asia Cup will be held in UAE from September 9 to 28, and Rauf’s message shows that Pakistan is aiming high and entering the tournament with full confidence. Fans now eagerly await the on-field battle to see who comes out on top.