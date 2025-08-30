 Pitch Invasion Drama! Babar Azam Left In Shock After Fan Breaches Security To Hug & Kiss Him On Field; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPitch Invasion Drama! Babar Azam Left In Shock After Fan Breaches Security To Hug & Kiss Him On Field; Video

Pitch Invasion Drama! Babar Azam Left In Shock After Fan Breaches Security To Hug & Kiss Him On Field; Video

The incident also comes at a time when Babar is in the spotlight after being left out of Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, proving that he still enjoys massive popularity among fans. However, this situation was a clear reminder that security at sporting events needs to be much tighter to protect players on the field.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Image: bobataesh0p/X

A surprising moment unfolded during a veterans' cricket match in Pakistan when a fan ran onto the field and chased cricketer Babar Azam. Despite Babar trying to avoid him, the fan managed to catch up, hugged him tightly, and even kissed him, all before security could step in.

The unexpected incident shocked viewers and raised serious questions about player safety and security at matches. Though Babar didn’t react strongly, the moment quickly went viral, showing just how passionate some fans can be and how dangerous it can become if proper boundaries aren't maintained.

Read Also
'Disgusting, Heartless, And Inhuman': S Sreesanth's Wife Slams Lalit Modi & Michael Clarke For...
article-image
Read Also
40 Runs In An Over! Salman Nizar Hits 11 Sixes Off 12 Balls To Spark Chaos During Kerala Cricket...
article-image

The incident also comes at a time when Babar is in the spotlight after being left out of Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, proving that he still enjoys massive popularity among fans. However, this situation was a clear reminder that security at sporting events needs to be much tighter to protect players on the field.

Pakistan's Pacer Haris Rauf Sends Bold Warning To Team India Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Video 

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Maratha Sakal Samaj Reopens Community Kitchen To Feed 35,000+ Protestors
Navi Mumbai News: Maratha Sakal Samaj Reopens Community Kitchen To Feed 35,000+ Protestors
PM Narendra Modi Arrives In China For SCO Summit, Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Diaspora
PM Narendra Modi Arrives In China For SCO Summit, Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Diaspora
Mumbai And Delhi Airports Match Global Hubs In Non-Aero Revenue Per Passenger; India’s Air Traffic Set To Hit 600 Million By 2030
Mumbai And Delhi Airports Match Global Hubs In Non-Aero Revenue Per Passenger; India’s Air Traffic Set To Hit 600 Million By 2030
Thane Traffic Police Share Update For Shilphata Road Near Kalyan; Check Details
Thane Traffic Police Share Update For Shilphata Road Near Kalyan; Check Details

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has made headlines with a bold statement ahead of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025. When a fan reminded him that Pakistan will face India twice in the tournament, Rauf confidently replied, “Dono apne hai, Inshallah.” (Both are ours, God willing.)

This short but powerful comment has gone viral, as cricket fans gear up for one of the biggest rivalries in the sport. India and Pakistan are in the same group and are scheduled to play together on 14th September. Both teams will possibly play more matches together if they reach the Super Four and the final.

The Asia Cup will be held in UAE from September 9 to 28, and Rauf’s message shows that Pakistan is aiming high and entering the tournament with full confidence. Fans now eagerly await the on-field battle to see who comes out on top.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pitch Invasion Drama! Babar Azam Left In Shock After Fan Breaches Security To Hug & Kiss Him On...

Pitch Invasion Drama! Babar Azam Left In Shock After Fan Breaches Security To Hug & Kiss Him On...

40 Runs In An Over! Salman Nizar Hits 11 Sixes Off 12 Balls To Spark Chaos During Kerala Cricket...

40 Runs In An Over! Salman Nizar Hits 11 Sixes Off 12 Balls To Spark Chaos During Kerala Cricket...

Hollywood Meets Football! Timothee Chalamet Spotted At Stamford Bridge During Chelsea Vs Fulham...

Hollywood Meets Football! Timothee Chalamet Spotted At Stamford Bridge During Chelsea Vs Fulham...

'They Don't Look At Mirrors': Fernando Alonso Fumes After George Russell's Late Pit Entry Nearly...

'They Don't Look At Mirrors': Fernando Alonso Fumes After George Russell's Late Pit Entry Nearly...

Video: Aryna Sabalenka Goes Full Split After Unleashing Powerful Forehand To Seal Win Over Leylah...

Video: Aryna Sabalenka Goes Full Split After Unleashing Powerful Forehand To Seal Win Over Leylah...