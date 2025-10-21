Team India Cricketer Abhishek Sharma Enjoys Diwali Celebration With Family Ahead Of Australia Tour; Video

Team India cricketer Abhishek Sharma took to social media and shared pictures of Diwali celebration surrounded by his family. The opener dressed in traditional attire, and standing in front of a beautifully adorned home mandir is seen doing laxmi pooja. He is also joined by his sister and brother in law for the celebration.

Abhishek Sharma begins preparation for Australian series

Before the Diwali celebration, Abhishek was busy preparing for his first tour of Australia for the five-match T20I series. The young Indian opener was seen training alongside his mentor, legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

In a video shared on his Instagram handle, Abhishek can be seen working on his batting, match simulations, and also bowling a few deliveries. He also had Abdul Samad, Abhishek Porel, and several others players playing in Indian Premier League.

Abhishek's journey so far

Since making his T20I debut, Abhishek has become an integral part of Team India's T20I team and opens the innings alongside Test abnd ODI skipper Shubman Gill. The 25-year-old will be eager to ring in fireworks with the bat on his first tour of Australia, where he will be tested by pace and bounce. During the recent Asia Cup 2025 the left hander ended the tournament as the top run-scorer, amassing 314 runs across seven matches.

He was recently named the men’s ICC Player of the Month award for September 2025. The 25-year-old batter also broke the T20I rating points record in the ICC men’s player rankings thanks to his Asia Cup performances last month.

The No 1 batter in the T20I format, Abhishek Sharma has reached 931 ratings points, which is 12 more than the previous best rating of 919 attained by England’s Dawid Malan in 2020.