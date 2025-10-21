Heartbreak! Bangladesh Captain Nigar Sultana Joty Left Shattered As ICC Women's World Cup Dream Crumbles in Final-Over Meltdown; Video

Image: ICC/Instagram

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty was left frustated and shattered after Bangladesh's Women's Cricket World Cup campaign came to a painful end on Monday, October 20. Joty could be seen sitting in empty dugout wearing full batting gear after watching her side crumbling under pressure. Despite support staff trying to console her, the skipper could be seen sitting with her head down.

This is the second time that Joty's team had lost the match from winning position. Earlier during the tournament, Bangladesh suffered loss to South Africa, despite being in winning position.

Bangladesh suffer epic collapse

Chasing a modest target of 203, the Tigresses appeared to be in control needing just nine runs from the final over with captain Nigar Sultana Joty well set on 77. However Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a clinical final over.

Bangladesh’s collapse began with Rabeya Khan being trapped lbw on the first ball of the final over. What followed was a domino effect of nerves and poor running, with Nahida Akter run out on the next delivery, before caprtain Nigar Sultana the backbone of the chase was caught in the deep off the third. Marufa Akter then fell lbw on the fourth ball as Bangladesh ended their innings at 195/9 handing Sri Lanka victory by 7 runs. Nigar Sultana, scored a composed 77 off 98 balls while opener Sharmin Akhter, scored 64 runs before retiring hurt.

Earlier, Shorna’s brilliant bowling spell of 3/27 ensured Bangladesh skittled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 202 after Hasini Perera slammed a fine 85, her career best. The highest score of Hasini of 85 was also enabled by two dropped catches when she was on 55 and 63.

For Sri Lanka, apart from Hasini's 85, it was skipper Chamari Athapaththu's 46 and Nilakshika Silva's 37 that provided them the resistance against some disciplined bowling from the Bangladeshis.