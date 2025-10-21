Watch: Indian WWE Fan Honours John Cena With Diwali Rangoli As Superstar Nears Retirement

WWE fan in India recently celebrated John Cena’s legendary career with a special Diwali tribute, designing an elaborate rangoli that commemorates Cena’s final run in the company. The “last John Cena rangoli” went viral after WWE posted it online, captioning the tribute "#ThankYouCena" as fans look forward to Cena’s four remaining appearances before he retires from in-ring competition on December 13, 2025 at WWE’s Saturday Night Main Event.​

John Cena prepares for final swansong

Cena’s career has spanned nearly two decades, with fans born in the 1990s having witnessed every chapterfrom his debut to his recent historic 17th World Championship win against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. In his last year, Cena locked horns with AJ Styles at Crown Jewel in Perth, a match praised as one of his greatest.

Triple H, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, promised that Cena’s retirement will be a monumental send-off, assuring fans that the star’s farewell will capture global attention. With only a few dates remaining, Cena’s legacy continues to resonate worldwide, inspiring tributes and anticipation as the wrestling world prepares to say goodbye to “the last real champion.”

Who will be John Cena's final opponent?

Cena has spent 2025 on a goodbye tour that has seen him main event WrestleMania and win the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes, but lose it back to him later at SummerSlam. Since SummerSlam, Cena has taken on all challengers, including Logan Paul, Sami Zayn, Brock Lesnar, and AJ Styles.

While speculation mounts on who WWE will select as his final opponent. Names like Gunther and current Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio are in the mix, especially since the Intercontinental title is the only major WWE title Cena has never won.​