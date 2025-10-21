ACB Chairman & Afghanistan Players Visit Burial Site Of Three Cricketers Who Died In Pakistan Airstrike, Offer Prayers

The Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman Mirwais Ashraf and several national players, including Rahmat Shah, Zahir Khan, Fareed Malik, and Shabir Noori, visited Paktika Province on Monday to meet with the families of cricketers who died in the recent Pakistani airstrikes. The delegation also visited the site where the young cricketers were laid to rest, offering prayers for their souls and paying tribute to their memory

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following the visit, Ashraf said, “Our young players’ dreams were shattered. They had great hopes and ambitions for a prosperous Afghanistan, but the enemies of humanity and peace have cruelly buried those hopes. On behalf of the ACB, I express my deepest sympathy to the families of the victims. We stand with them in this painful time and are deeply grieved by this tragedy.”

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Afghanistan Cricket Board spokesperson Sayed Naseem Sadaat said, "We call upon all the cricket boards to condemn such barbaric attacks because cricket is a game that carries the message of peace. Cricketers are peace ambassadors and they should be stayed away from the war. War should not be interfered in sports. So we call upon all the cricket fraternity and boards to condemn such attacks and keep cricket away from war." Sadaat, stated that they have clear evidence, including a video report, indicating that the Pakistani state was responsible for the attack that killed three Afghan cricketers in Paktika province."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Three Afghanistan cricketers die after an aerial strike by Pakistan

The death of three Afghan club cricketers, Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, following an airstrike by Pakistan, left the cricket fraternity in shock. The players were returning from a friendly match in Sharana when the attack occurred. According to the Cricbuzz report, all three players attended the invited to a small meal after the match but were unable to even have their last supper when the area was struck before nightfall.