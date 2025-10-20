 'Happy Diwali, WWE Universe!': John Cena Celebrates Festival Of Lights, Shares Heartwarming Message On Instagram
Over the years, Cena has built a strong connection with his Indian fanbase, often expressing admiration for their passion and loyalty. His Diwali greeting further strengthened that bond, showcasing his appreciation for the cultural diversity within the WWE community.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Image: wweontnt/X

WWE superstar John Cena sent warm festive greetings to his fans across the world as he celebrated Diwali with a special message on Instagram. The 17-time world champion, known for his global fan base and positive spirit, shared a simple yet heartfelt post that read, “Happy Diwali, WWE Universe!”

Cena’s message quickly went viral, drawing love from fans in India and beyond. Many thanked him for acknowledging the festival of lights, which symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and the spreading of hope and joy.

'Thank You Cena': John Cena Receives Roaring Chants From Perth Crowd Ahead Of Match Against AJ Styles At WWE Crown Jewel; Video

WWE superstar John Cena was greeted by thunderous applause and chants of “Thank You Cena” from the packed RAC Arena as he made his entrance ahead of a much-anticipated showdown against AJ Styles. The crowd’s warm reception set the tone for a night full of energy, excitement, and high-octane wrestling action.

From the moment the match began, Cena and Styles delivered an electric performance, blending technical prowess, athleticism, and crowd-pleasing moves. Both wrestlers traded signature maneuvers, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. Styles showcased his agility and innovative offense, while Cena countered with his trademark strength, resilience, and ring awareness.

Cena’s victory over Styles added another memorable chapter to his storied career, proving that even after years in the business, he continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his skill, charisma, and dedication to the sport. The match will be remembered as a highlight of WWE’s visit to Australia, combining legendary talent with passionate fanfare.

