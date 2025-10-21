Video: Virat Kohli's Bat Makes Crisp Sound As Team India Star Practices In Nets Ahead Of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India batter Virat Kohli looked a million dollar during the net sessions in Adelaide ahead of the decisive second ODI against Australia on October 23, Thursday. In a video surfaced on social media, the 36-year-old's bat made crisp sounds as he played numerous classy shots during the practice session.

The veteran cricketer made his international return during the first of the three ODIs hosted by the Optus Stadium in Perth. However, the much-anticipated resulted in the star cricketer falling for a duck after chasing a wide delivery outside off-stump as it carried to Cooper Connolly at backward point. It was the first time that Kohli was out for a duck in ODIs in Australia and the second time in the format he had fallen to Mitchell Starc.

Watch the below video of Kohli batting at nets in Adelaide:

Virat Kohli had peeled off a match-winning ton against Australia in Adelaide in 2019

Meanwhile, the former Indian captain will be chuffed to return to the Adelaide Oval, where the Men in Blue are set to play an ODI for the first time since 2019. The most recent ODI held between India and Australia at the venue saw the former winning by six wickets after chasing down 299, thanks to Kohli's 104 off 112 deliveries.

In 4 ODIs at the Adelaide Oval, the Delhi-born cricketer averages a mighty 61, aggregating 244 runs with a couple of centuries alongside a strike rate of 83.85. The right-handed batter, along with Rohit Sharma, will be keen to revive themselves after a poor outing in Perth.

With only 136/9 after a rain-marred outing in Perth, Australia's target after implementing the DRS was reduced to 131 and they chased it down with seven wickets to spare to take a 1-0 lead.