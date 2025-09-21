 WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: Brock Lesnar Makes Kid Cry After Delivering Devastating F5 To John Cena; Video
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Brock Lesnar made a little kid cry by inflicting damage on John Cena during match at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025. The match was nothing short of warfare. Cena arrived with a young fans dressed in the yellow and blue of the Pacers. While Lesnar arrived by himself, Paul Heyman reunited with Brock to deliver the introduction of the Beast Incarnate.

From the opening bell, Lesnar unleashed fury, rag-dolling Cena with suplex after suplex. It looked like a quick victory was inevitable but as always, Cena found a way to dig deep.

The 16-time World Champion fought back with heart, delivering not one, not two, but three consecutive Attitude Adjustments that shook the arena. Fans roared in hope. Cena went for the cover but Lenar kicked out.

However, that was not the end. Lesnar hoisted Cena into the air and delivered an emphatic F5 then another and another. There was no escape, no miracle comeback this time. As the final F5 landed, the crowd gasped. Cena lay motionless in the center of the ring

Lesnar attacks Cena

But Lesnar wasn’t finished The Beast rolled out of the ring. For a moment, it looked like he would leave. Instead, he paced like a predator, then stormed back inside. Cena, barely conscious, was lifted once more and one last, merciless F5 echoed through the arena.

Referee Dan Engler tried to intervene and paid for it. Lesnar dropped him with the same ruthless F5, a message to anyone who dared stand in his way.

