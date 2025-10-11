 'Thank You Cena': John Cena Receives Roaring Chants From Perth Crowd Ahead Of Match Against AJ Styles At WWE Crown Jewel; Video
Cena’s victory over Styles added another memorable chapter to his storied career, proving that even after years in the business, he continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his skill, charisma, and dedication to the sport. The match will be remembered as a highlight of WWE’s visit to Australia, combining legendary talent with passionate fanfare.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
Image: WWE/X

WWE superstar John Cena was greeted by thunderous applause and chants of “Thank You Cena” from the packed RAC Arena as he made his entrance ahead of a much-anticipated showdown against AJ Styles. The crowd’s warm reception set the tone for a night full of energy, excitement, and high-octane wrestling action.

From the moment the match began, Cena and Styles delivered an electric performance, blending technical prowess, athleticism, and crowd-pleasing moves. Both wrestlers traded signature maneuvers, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. Styles showcased his agility and innovative offense, while Cena countered with his trademark strength, resilience, and ring awareness.

Chaos & Carnage! Roman Reigns Smashes Bronson Reed With Cricket Bat In A Thrilling Match At WWE Crown Jewel; Video

In a wild opening to WWE Crown Jewel at the RAC Arena, Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed clashed in what was billed as an “Australian Street Fight.” The bout was nothing short of brutal, as the two defied rules, flew off the stairs, and at one moment Reigns even struck Reed with a cricket bat, only for Reed to rise above the carnage and walk away with the win.

From the opening bell, the match was chaotic. Reigns, desperate to assert dominance, wielded the bat and landed a heavy blow to Reed before the action spilled to ringside.

When the dust settled, Bronson Reed stood tall. The unexpected outcome marked a rare singles loss for Reigns and deepened the ongoing drama. In the end, what began as a vicious assault by Reigns became Reed’s night of redemption, proof that even under fire, Reed can deliver.

