Sportvot x FPJ: Mayo College Win Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 In Thrilling Shootout

The grand finale of the Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 turned out to be a breathtaking contest as Mayo College lifted the championship trophy after a dramatic penalty shootout win against Vidya Niketan Birla Public School, Pilani. The highly anticipated clash, played in front of a packed crowd in Ajmer, kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very last kick.

The match began at a fast pace, with both sides showing intent to attack. Mayo College pressed high and created early chances, registering more shots on goal, while Birla Public School, Pilani relied on quick counter-attacks to trouble the defense. Despite several close attempts, neither team managed to break the deadlock during the 60 minutes of regulation time. The scoreboard remained locked at 0-0, showcasing the strength of both defenses and the brilliance of the goalkeepers who pulled off crucial saves to keep their teams alive.

Statistically, the game was as evenly matched as the scoreline suggested. Both teams shared possession at 50-50, but Mayo College looked slightly more threatening in front of goal with 8 shots, including 3 on target, while Pilani managed 4 shots, all on target. Fouls remained balanced (4 for Mayo and 5 for Pilani), and the refereeing ensured fair play throughout, with only one yellow card issued in the entire game. Offsides (4 vs 3) and corners (3 each) reflected just how close the contest truly was.

With the tension rising, the match went into penalties to decide the winner. The shootout brought high drama as players stepped up under immense pressure. In the end, Mayo College held their nerves and converted 3 penalties, while Vidya Niketan Birla Public School, Pilani managed only 2.

The final whistle sparked scenes of jubilation among the Mayo College players, staff, and supporters, as they celebrated becoming the champions of the Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025.

This victory not only highlights Mayo College’s dominance on their home turf but also adds another glorious chapter to the history of this prestigious inter-school football competition. For Vidya Niketan Birla Public School, despite the heartbreak, their fighting spirit and resilient performance throughout the tournament earned them immense respect and applause.

The 2025 edition of the tournament will be remembered for its thrilling games, sportsmanship, and the crowning of Mayo College as deserving champions after a hard-fought journey to the top.