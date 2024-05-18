'Sorry Mate, You’re Stumped’: Bengaluru Cops Detain Social Media Influencer For Threatening To Breach Security At RCB vs CSK In IPL 2024; Video

Social Media influencer detained by Bengaluru Police | Credits: Twitter

A social media influencer has been detained by the Bengaluru Police after he threatened to breach the security and invade the pitch during the IPL 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18.

A few days before a crucial clash between RCB and CSK, a video went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), where an influencer promised his fans that he would run across the stadium after he hit 50K followers on his Instagram. He added that he booked one of the stands where he can easily jump the barricade and invade the pitch.

Plz tag the security if anybody know 😀 #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/dbZiKe7xKZ — imemestoreeeee (@imemestoreFC) May 15, 2024

The video was spread like wildfire and it seemingly brought to the attention of the Bengaluru Police, who have been deployed to oversee the security at the stadium. However, the Bengaluru City Police confirmed that the influencer has been detained by the cops ahead of the IPL 2024 clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bengaluru City Police took to its X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Nice try, Buddy! But attempting to breach security during #IPL is a guaranteed six straight into our custody. Sorry, mate, you're stumped!"

Nice try, Buddy! 🏏 But attempting to breach security during #IPL is a guaranteed six straight into our custody. Sorry, mate, you're stumped! #RCBvsCSK #WeServeWeProtect pic.twitter.com/Dj4sMXq9jt — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) May 18, 2024

The ongoing IPL season witnessed spectators breaching security and invading the pitch to meet their favourite players. This incident happened with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. In the match against Gujarat Titans, a die-hard MS Dhoni fan invaded the pitch and touched the former CSK captain's feet before he was taken off the field by the security guards deployed at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

CSK won the toss and opted to bat first

Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first against Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 68th match of IPL 2024 in Bengaluru.

The match is crucial for RCB as they have to not only win the match but need to go past CSK's NRR in order to qualify for the playoffs. Since RCB are batting first, the hosts need to defeat CSK by 18 runs to get better of their NRR.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently at the seventh spot with six wins in their 13 outings and accumulated 12 points. While, Chennai Super Kings currently occupy the fourth spot on the points table with seven wins in their 13 outings and accumulated 14 points.