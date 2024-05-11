Viral Video: MS Dhoni Tries To Protect Fan From Security Guard After Touching His Feet During GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash In Ahmedabad

MS Dhoni tried to protect fan from security guard | Credits: Twitter

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni tried to protect a fan from the security guard during the IPL 2024 clash against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10.

A spectator breached the security and entered the ground to meet Dhoni and fall at his feet before he was immediately escorted out of the ground by the bouncers and security guard. The incident took place in the final over of the 232-run chase when MS Dhoni was walking back to his striker's end after Gujarat Titans' review for his LBW was overturned by the third umpire. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Another video from a different angle to the incident also went viral on social media. In the video, MS Dhoni was seen putting his arm around the fan's shoulder and having a few words with him after touching his feet. The fan was immediately taken away from the security guard, but the former CSK skipper tried to protect him from them to ensure that no harm is caused to the fan.

Dhoni's kindness garnered widespread praise and admiration for his compassionate nature and concern for fans' well-being.

Does Anyone Noticed MS Dhoni Protecting his fans from Guard. How can Someone hate him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iacLy16RKi — DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) May 11, 2024

MS Dhoni walked to bat at No.8 after Shivam Dube's dismissal at 165/6. He received a loud and reception from the Ahmedabad Crowd while striding out to bat. Though CSK were losing, Dhoni, as usual, didn't disappoint the crowd as the legendary wicketkeeper-batter treated them with three sixes and a four while playing an unbeaten innings of 26 off 11 balls at a strike rate of 236.36 before Gujarat Titans restricted visitors to 196/8 in 20 overs.

MS Dhoni playing IPL 2024 with a muscle tear, as per reports

Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni is reportedly playing with muscle tear on his leg due to lack of quality backup options in the team's squad in the ongoing IPL season. It has been reported that Dhoni's muscle injury had refrained him from batting up the order and also hindered him from running between the wickets for too long.

MS Dhoni is likely playing his last IPL season and thereafter, he is set to pull the curtains in his professional career. The former India captain retired from international cricket in August 2020, but continued to grace IPL arena.

The speculations around MS Dhoni's retirement sparked after the legendary wicketkeeper-batter handed over leadership baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the IPL 2024.

In IPL 2024, MS Dhoni has aggregated 136 at an average of 68 and an impressive strike rate of 226.67 in eight innings.