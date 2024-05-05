Video: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja Send Balls ‘Into The Himalayas’ From Dharamsala Nets Ahead Of PBKS vs CSK In IPL 2024

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja | Credits: Chennai Super Kings Twitter

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captains MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja batted together in the nets during the team's practice session ahead of their IPL 2024 clash against Punjab Kings at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, May 5.

CSK and PBKS will lock horns against each other for the second time in the ongoing IPL season. In their last encounter, Punjab Kings emerged victorious as they defeated the defending champions by seven wickets at the Chepauk Stadium on May 1.

In a video shared by Chennai Super Kings on its X handle (formerly Twitter), MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja were seen practicing batting in the nets. Dhoni played some powerful shots, while Jadeja watched him in admiration behind the nets. The all-rounder showcased a range of shots, which seemingly left former CSK captain as he was observing from behind the nets.53.00

MS Dhoni is having decent season in the ongoing IPL 2024. He would often come out to bat late to loud cheers and a rousing reception from the crowds. In 8 matches, the former CSK skipper has scored 110 at an average of 110 and a strike rate of 229.17. Dhoni was unbeaten in seven innings until his streak came to an end against Punjab Kings in the last match.

While, Ravindra Jadeja is having a moderate outing as an all-rounder as he has 159 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 53.00 and picked five wickets with an economy rate of 7.53 in 10 matches.

Chennai Super Kings at 5th spot on points table after 10 games

After the defeat against Punjab Kings in their last outing, Chennai Super Kings slipped to the fifth spot. The defending champions have five wins and as many losses while accumulating 10 points after 10 matches so far.

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side has realistic chance of qualifying for playoffs, given that they are in good touch and the next couple of wins will ensure them top four finish on the points table.

Chennai Super Kings will have to win the three out of four matches in order to keep their hopes alive of defending their triumph which they won in the last edition of the tournament. Apart from Punjab Kings, CSK will lock horns against Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

However, CSK will face stiff competition from Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals for top four finish in the league stage. Along with winning the remaining matches, the Yellow Brigade will have to improve their NRR in order have an edge over other teams for the 3rd or 4th place finish at least.