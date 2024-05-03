'Thanks Thatha For The Support': MS Dhoni's Heartwarming Message As He Signs Jersey For 103-Year-Old Fan; Video

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) keeper-batter MS Dhoni came up with a brilliant gesture for a 103-year-old fan as he signed a yellow jersey for him. The veteran cricketer wrote a special message for him as the franchise's official social media handle shared a heartwarming video of the same.

The former CSK captain wrote the message 'Thanks Thatha for the support' for the 103-year-old fan named S Ramdas. The video ended with S Ramdas getting emotional and receiving his jersey with much excitement. It's worth noting that Ramdas was in British military, with his posting happening in Trichy in the Air-Right precaution unit and played some cricket there.

Chennai Super Kings to face Punjab Kings in back-to-back games:

As far as Chennai Super Kings' on-field action goes, they need to pull up their socks in the next few games to have a chance at qualifying for the playoffs. The defending champions are currently occupying the 5th spot in the IPL 2024 standings with 5 wins as many losses.

Their latest defeat came to the Punjab Kings at the Chepauk as the home side managed only 162 on a fairly batting-friendly wicket, with Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar putting them under pressure. The Yellow Army were effective when it came to bowling as Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw made decisive contributions. Shashank Singh and Sam Curran remained unbeaten to take their side home.

The two sides will lock horns on Sunday in Dharamsala.