'Dusra Ladka Bhi Khelne Aaya Hai': Irfan Pathan's Comments On Air Go Viral As MS Dhoni Denies Daryl Mitchell A Run In IPL 2024 Match; Video

Irfan Pathan and MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan's comments while on the commentary box for the IPL 2024 clash between the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings went viral. In a video emerged on social media, a parallel clip was also shown on how MS Dhoni ran for a non-existent single when batting with Irfan Pathan during their stint with the Rising Pune Supergiants.

MS Dhoni drew backlash for denying a single to Daryl Mitchell during Wednesday's fixture against the Punjab Kings at the Chepuak. The incident occurred on the 3rd ball of the 20th over when Dhoni sliced a full-toss off Arshdeep Singh's bowling. Mitchell ran briskly to the striker's end only to find that the former captain hadn't done so at all and had to quickly find his way back to the other.

Irfan Pathan felt nostalgia in the commentary box. pic.twitter.com/FCzRtTsuyP — Rishi (@EpicVirat) May 2, 2024

With Mitchell deprived of the run despite running twice, Pathan said:

"Main is cheez ke khilaaf hoon. Dusra ladka bhi khelne aaya hai. Dusra Ladka bhi run bana sakta hai. Yeh team game hai. Dusra ladka bhi kaam kar sakta hai."

(I'm against this. The other player has also come to play. The other player can also make runs. This is a team game.")

Punjab Kings earn their 5th consecutive win over Chennai Super Kings:

With 162 set for the Punjab Kings to win, the visiting side completed the run-chase with 7 wickets to spare. The 64-run partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw, with the former top-scoring with 46, was most decisive in fashioning their victory.

Towards the end, Shashank Singh and Sam Curran remained unbeaten as their brisk cameos allowed Punjab to complete their win in 17.5 over. It was also Punjab's 2nd consecutive victory.