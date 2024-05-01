 Video: Jasprit Bumrah Gives His Purple Cap To Young Fan After LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Jasprit Bumrah Gives His Purple Cap To Young Fan After LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Match

Video: Jasprit Bumrah Gives His Purple Cap To Young Fan After LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Match

Jasprit Bumrah retained his Purple Cap despite going wicketless while conceding just 17 runs in four overs in MI's 4-wicket defeat to LSG.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Jasprit Bumrah gives his purple cap to young fan | Credits: Mumbai Indians Twitter

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah's kindness and heartwarming gesture was on display after the team's IPL 2024 clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 30.

Bumrah was the most economical bowler for Mumbai Indians as he conceded just 17 runs without taking a wicket in visitors' four-wicket to Lucknow Super Giants. Though he didn't take a single wicket in the match, Bumrah retained his Purple Cap as the leading wicket-taker of the IPL 2024, with 14 wickets in 10 matches.

Read Also
IPL 2024: MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Fined ₹24 Lakh After 2nd Slow Over-Rate Offence Of The Season
article-image

Bumrah might be disappointed by MI's defeat to LSG, but didn't fail to make a young fan's day who was witnessed the match from one of the stands at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on its X handle (formerly Twitter), the pacer stopped by while walking towards the dressing to gift his purple cap to a young. He also gave him an autograph.

Upon receiving the purple cap and an autograph from Jasprit Bumrah, the kid was ecstatic as he was seen jumping in joy. Along with the video, MI wrote, "That kid now has a core memory for life."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Jasprit Bumrah Gives His Purple Cap To Young Fan After LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Match

Video: Jasprit Bumrah Gives His Purple Cap To Young Fan After LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Match

'Stop Spreading False Information': Parthiv Patel Slams X User For Wrongly Quoting Him About MI...

'Stop Spreading False Information': Parthiv Patel Slams X User For Wrongly Quoting Him About MI...

Chelsea F.C. To Pay Tribute To Late YouTuber Abhradeep Saha At Stamford Bridge On Sunday

Chelsea F.C. To Pay Tribute To Late YouTuber Abhradeep Saha At Stamford Bridge On Sunday

Video: Ex-RCB Star AB De Villiers Screams 'EE Sala Cup Namde' During Water Sports Activity

Video: Ex-RCB Star AB De Villiers Screams 'EE Sala Cup Namde' During Water Sports Activity

'You'll Be Playing Crucial Knocks In WC': Wasim Jaffer Hits Back At Personal Trolling And Attacks On...

'You'll Be Playing Crucial Knocks In WC': Wasim Jaffer Hits Back At Personal Trolling And Attacks On...