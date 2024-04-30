 'Our No.1 Since Day Zero': LSG's Heartfelt Post For Skipper KL Rahul After Getting Dropped From India T20 World Cup Squad
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Our No.1 Since Day Zero': LSG's Heartfelt Post For Skipper KL Rahul After Getting Dropped From India T20 World Cup Squad

'Our No.1 Since Day Zero': LSG's Heartfelt Post For Skipper KL Rahul After Getting Dropped From India T20 World Cup Squad

KL Rahul dropped from the India squad for the T20 World Cup as the BCCI went with Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant as wicketkeepers.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
LSG Skipper KL Rahul | Credits: Twitter

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) shared a heartfelt one-line post for their skipper KL Rahul after getting dropped from the India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in the West Indies and the USA on June 1.

The BCCI announced the 15-member squad and four travelling reserves that will be on the flight to the USA and West Indies for the showpiece event. Rohit Sharma will be leading the team while Hardik Pandya was appointed as vice-captain for the tournament.

Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh are among the players who have been included in the main squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Read Also
'We've Failed You': Fans Disappointed As Rinku Singh Dropped From India Squad For T20 World Cup 2024
article-image

However, KL Rahul has been excluded from the squad despite being the regular member of the Indian team. Since BCCI went with Samson and Pant as the wicketkeepers, Rahul couldn't find the spot in the squad.

After the India squad announcement, LSG shared a heartfelt post for KL Rahul with a caption, 'Our No.1 Since Day Zero'.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Vice-Captain Is In Full Form Before T20 WC': Netizens Troll MI Skipper Hardik Pandya After Getting...

'Vice-Captain Is In Full Form Before T20 WC': Netizens Troll MI Skipper Hardik Pandya After Getting...

'Itna Loud Hai Kya?': Hardik Pandya Asks KL Rahul Over Crowd's Noise At Toss Of MI vs LSG IPL 2024...

'Itna Loud Hai Kya?': Hardik Pandya Asks KL Rahul Over Crowd's Noise At Toss Of MI vs LSG IPL 2024...

LSG vs MI, IPL 2024 Match 48: LSG Win Toss & Opt To Bowl First, Mayank Yadav Returns

LSG vs MI, IPL 2024 Match 48: LSG Win Toss & Opt To Bowl First, Mayank Yadav Returns

'Our No.1 Since Day Zero': LSG's Heartfelt Post For Skipper KL Rahul After Getting Dropped From...

'Our No.1 Since Day Zero': LSG's Heartfelt Post For Skipper KL Rahul After Getting Dropped From...

IPL 2024: KKR Pacer Harshit Rana Fined 100% Match Fee & One Game Suspension For Breaching Code Of...

IPL 2024: KKR Pacer Harshit Rana Fined 100% Match Fee & One Game Suspension For Breaching Code Of...