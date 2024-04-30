'Our No.1 Since Day Zero': LSG's Heartfelt Post For Skipper KL Rahul After Getting Dropped From India T20 World Cup Squad

LSG Skipper KL Rahul | Credits: Twitter

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) shared a heartfelt one-line post for their skipper KL Rahul after getting dropped from the India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in the West Indies and the USA on June 1.

The BCCI announced the 15-member squad and four travelling reserves that will be on the flight to the USA and West Indies for the showpiece event. Rohit Sharma will be leading the team while Hardik Pandya was appointed as vice-captain for the tournament.

Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh are among the players who have been included in the main squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

However, KL Rahul has been excluded from the squad despite being the regular member of the Indian team. Since BCCI went with Samson and Pant as the wicketkeepers, Rahul couldn't find the spot in the squad.

After the India squad announcement, LSG shared a heartfelt post for KL Rahul with a caption, 'Our No.1 Since Day Zero'.