'We've Failed You': Fans Disappointed As Rinku Singh Dropped From India Squad For T20 World Cup 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally announced the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in the West Indies and the USA on June 1st.

Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the Men in Blue while all-rounder Hardik Pandya is appointed vice-captain for the showpiece event. The star players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav are part of the 15-member squad.

Expectedly, Shivam Dube has been included in the squad due to impressive run of form in IPL 2024. Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh too have made the cut. Earlier, it was reported that Samson will be the first choice wicketkeeper for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan have been picked as travelling reserves.

🚨India's squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 announced 🚨



— BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2024

However, fans are unhappy with the squad due to exclusion of Rinku Singh from it. Though the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter has been included in travelling reserves, the fans were of the opinion that he should have been picked in the main squad rather than being a reserve player for the T20 World Cup.

Fans took to social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) and slammed BCCI for their favouritism towards certain players as the reason behind the exclusion of Rinku Singh from the squad.

Here's how netizens reacted to Rinku Singh's exclusion from main squad

Speechless! Angry! Sad!



How on earth you can drop Rinku Singh? He sealed his place even before the IPL began. When are we going to get rid of favouritism and politics in Indian cricket. #KKR | #RinkuSingh pic.twitter.com/vysdcF3xzc — KKR Karavan (@KkrKaravan) April 30, 2024

When you find out Rinku Singh averages 89 with a strike rate of 176 is not in World Cup squad pic.twitter.com/0LEeHGKPFs — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 30, 2024

Feeling bad for Rinku Singh. Man performed in whatever opportunity he got and still dropped from the T20 World Cup. He's our best finisher at the moment. pic.twitter.com/J6LrWitJMD — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 30, 2024

- 89 Average.

- 176.24 Strike Rate.



Tough for Rinku Singh, he has done everything in T20I for India in the toughest position in the last one year but not in the World Cup squad - Comeback strong, Rinku. 💪 pic.twitter.com/R991shZLex — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2024

The way Rinku Singh has been dropped from the 15-man squad is exactly the reason why India haven't won the T20 World Cup since 2007. The player who has aced the most difficult and demanding role in T20 cricket didn't deserve to be dropped. Lack of understanding about how T20… — Prasenjiit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 30, 2024

Rinku Singh in the last T20I for India:



- 69*(39) when India were 4 for 22 and he has been dropped for the next game from the squad, one of the unfortunate selections in Indian cricket. pic.twitter.com/y1QLFzfb9a — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2024

The one player I feel sorry about is Rinku Singh. He had done almost everything to warrant a place but so did Shivam Dube — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 30, 2024

I think Rinku Singh’s recent past performance for Team India shouldn’t have been ignored. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 30, 2024

Rinku Singh is the classic case who is the victim of politics.He was performing for india day and day out.



But Just before WC,KKR has started to sideline and asked to bat down the order so that his visibility will be less.



Are we really deserve to win?pic.twitter.com/AzxjQFC4KX — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) April 30, 2024

India aim to end their ICC title drought

Meanwhile, Team India will travel to the West Indies and USA with an aim of ending their 11-year ICC title drought at the T20 World Cup 2024. The last time they won an ICC trophy was the Champions Trophy in 2013. Since then, the Men in Blue didn't have an ICC title.

Team India inched the closer to winning the ODI World Cup last year after winning 10 matches on the trot, including the semifinal against New Zealand, but they failed to hold of the coveted trophy after heartbreaking loss to the sixth-time champions Australia in the Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

India were the champions of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Since then, the Men in Blue have been eluded from the winning the prestigious trophy despite reaching the final again in 2014, where they lost to Sri Lanka.

In T20 World Cup 2022, India reached the semifinal but they were thrashed by the eventual champions England.

Getting another shot at winning the ICC trophy, Rohit Sharma-led India will look to given their all to clinch the T20 World Cup title.