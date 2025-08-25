 Dream11 To Part Ways As Team India’s Lead Sponsor, BCCI Cites New Online Gaming Bill Restrictions
ANIUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Fantasy sports platform Dream11 is set to part ways with the Indian cricket team as its lead sponsor, following the Online Gaming Bill being passed in the Parliament last week. | File Pic

New Delhi: Fantasy sports platform Dream11 is set to part ways with the Indian cricket team as its lead sponsor, following the Online Gaming Bill being passed in the Parliament last week. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia on Monday confirmed the development, citing the Online Gaming Bill as the reason.

In 2023, the BCCI announced a deal with Dream11 as the lead sponsor for Team India. Dream11 replaced Byju's, whose contract ended in March that year, and had signed the agreement with BCCI for a period of three years.

Saikia also said that the BCCI will ensure it does not indulge any such organisations in the future. The decision left the BCCI searching for a new sponsor ahead of the Asia Cup, which begins on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill aims to promote e-sports and online social games, while outlawing online money gaming. The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and in the Rajya Sabha the next day.

"BCCI and Dream 11 are discontinuing their relationship with each other after the Online gaming bill. BCCI will ensure not to indulge with any such organisations ahead in future," BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday gave her assent to The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, that was passed by Parliament.

The Bill was brought in to encourage e-sports and online social games while prohibiting harmful online money gaming services, advertisements, and financial transactions related to them. The Bill seeks to completely ban offering, operating, or facilitating online money games, irrespective of whether based on skill, chance, or both.

Through this legislation, the government aims to promote e-sports and give them legal recognition. This bill will help provide legal support to e-sports. Earlier, there was no legal backing for e-sports, sources said earlier.

For the promotion of e-sports, which has been recognised as a legitimate form of competitive sport in India, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will establish a dedicated framework. The government will also promote online social games.

The government believes that the harms of addiction, financial losses, and even extreme consequences such as suicides associated with online money gaming can be prevented by the prohibition of such activities.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

