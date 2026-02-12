 'Aao Bhai, Kaun Hai Photo Wala?': Virat Kohli Shows Fun Side At Mumbai Airport, Fans Thrilled By His Banter; Video
Cricket star Virat Kohli delighted fans at Mumbai Airport with a playful interaction, asking, “Aao bhai, kaun hai photo wala?” as supporters approached for selfies. The candid moment, shared widely on social media, showcased Kohli’s friendly and approachable nature, giving fans a memorable experience and highlighting his charm and wit off the cricket field.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
Image: X

Cricket superstar Virat Kohli treated fans to a lighthearted interaction at Mumbai Airport, delighting onlookers with his spontaneous and friendly demeanor. As supporters spotted him and reached out for selfies, Kohli playfully asked, “Aao bhai, kaun hai photo wala?”, inviting fans to come forward and capture the moment with him.

The casual encounter quickly drew attention on social media, with fans sharing photos and videos of the Indian batting legend’s cheerful attitude. Kohli’s approachable nature and quick wit added a personal touch, giving fans a memorable experience beyond the cricket field.

Such interactions reinforce Kohli’s enduring popularity not just for his cricketing exploits, but also for his ability to connect with supporters on a personal level. Fans were thrilled by the candid moment, celebrating the star player’s sense of humor and humility.

Whether on the field or off it, Virat Kohli continues to be a fan favorite, showing that even amidst fame and busy schedules, he enjoys taking time to interact and create unforgettable memories with his supporters.

