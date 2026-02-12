 ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Thrash Oman By 105 Runs In Dominant Group B Display At Pallekele
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Thrash Oman By 105 Runs In Dominant Group B Display At Pallekele

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Thrash Oman By 105 Runs In Dominant Group B Display At Pallekele

Sri Lanka delivered a dominant all-round performance to crush Oman by 105 runs in their ICC T20 World Cup Group B match at Pallekele. Half-centuries from Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, and captain Dasun Shanaka powered Sri Lanka to a formidable total after a strong start and explosive finish, setting up a comprehensive victory.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Sri Lanka produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat Oman by a massive 105-run margin in their Group B clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Powered by half-centuries from Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, and captain Dasun Shanaka, the hosts stamped their authority with both bat and ball.

Sri Lanka’s top order laid a solid foundation before accelerating in the middle and death overs. Kusal Mendis anchored the innings with a fluent fifty, while young Pavan Rathnayake impressed with an aggressive knock that kept the scoreboard ticking. Skipper Dasun Shanaka then provided the finishing flourish, smashing a captain’s knock to push Sri Lanka to a daunting total.

In reply, Oman struggled to keep pace with the required run rate and found it difficult to counter Sri Lanka’s disciplined bowling attack. Regular wickets halted their momentum, and despite brief resistance from the middle order, Oman could only manage 120 for 9 in their allotted overs, falling well short of the target.

The comprehensive victory not only boosted Sri Lanka’s net run rate but also strengthened their position in the Group B standings. With key players firing and the bowling unit delivering under pressure, Sri Lanka sent a strong message to the rest of the competition with this emphatic win at Pallekele.

FPJ Shorts
What's MS Dhoni's Connection With Pakistani Star Cricketer Usman Tariq That made Him Leave His Dubai Job?
What's MS Dhoni's Connection With Pakistani Star Cricketer Usman Tariq That made Him Leave His Dubai Job?
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Thrash Oman By 105 Runs In Dominant Group B Display At Pallekele
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Thrash Oman By 105 Runs In Dominant Group B Display At Pallekele
Planning To Apply For UPSC IES/ISS 2026? Check Step-By-Step Application Process Here
Planning To Apply For UPSC IES/ISS 2026? Check Step-By-Step Application Process Here
'Aao Bhai, Kaun Hai Photo Wala?': Virat Kohli Shows Fun Side At Mumbai Airport, Fans Thrilled By His Banter; Video
'Aao Bhai, Kaun Hai Photo Wala?': Virat Kohli Shows Fun Side At Mumbai Airport, Fans Thrilled By His Banter; Video

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

What's MS Dhoni's Connection With Pakistani Star Cricketer Usman Tariq That made Him Leave His Dubai...
What's MS Dhoni's Connection With Pakistani Star Cricketer Usman Tariq That made Him Leave His Dubai...
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Thrash Oman By 105 Runs In Dominant Group B Display At Pallekele
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Thrash Oman By 105 Runs In Dominant Group B Display At Pallekele
'Aao Bhai, Kaun Hai Photo Wala?': Virat Kohli Shows Fun Side At Mumbai Airport, Fans Thrilled By His...
'Aao Bhai, Kaun Hai Photo Wala?': Virat Kohli Shows Fun Side At Mumbai Airport, Fans Thrilled By His...
'It's A Very Good Gift For You...': Pakistani Man Harasses Australian Supporter By Gifting Him...
'It's A Very Good Gift For You...': Pakistani Man Harasses Australian Supporter By Gifting Him...
Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh & Other Team India Players Go Gaga Over Nora Fatehi's...
Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh & Other Team India Players Go Gaga Over Nora Fatehi's...