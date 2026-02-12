 What's MS Dhoni's Connection With Pakistani 'Chucker' Usman Tariq That Made Him Leave His Salesman Job?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWhat's MS Dhoni's Connection With Pakistani 'Chucker' Usman Tariq That Made Him Leave His Salesman Job?

What's MS Dhoni's Connection With Pakistani 'Chucker' Usman Tariq That Made Him Leave His Salesman Job?

Pakistan’s mystery spinner Usman Tariq has been grabbing headlines during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, not just for his unconventional bowling action, but also for his inspiring journey back to cricket. Few know that Tariq shares an unexpected connection with former India captain MS Dhoni. The link, however, isn’t through the cricket field, but through the cinema.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
What's MS Dhoni's Connection With Pakistani Star Cricketer Usman Tariq That made Him Leave His Dubai Job? |

Pakistan’s mystery spinner Usman Tariq has been grabbing headlines during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, not just for his unconventional bowling action, but also for his inspiring journey back to cricket.

Tariq’s unique style has sparked debate in the cricketing world. With a visibly bent arm and an unusual run-up that includes a brief pause before delivering the ball, the spinner has drawn criticism from several quarters, including Australia all-rounder Cameron Green. While his action remains under scrutiny, it’s his off-field story that has truly caught attention.

MS Dhoni Connection:

Few know that Tariq shares an unexpected connection with former India captain MS Dhoni. The link, however, isn’t through the cricket field, but through cinema.

FPJ Shorts
BIG Boost for Indian Defence Forces! IAF to Get 114 More Rafale Jets As Defence Acquisition Council Clears ₹3.25 Lakh Crore Deal: Reports
BIG Boost for Indian Defence Forces! IAF to Get 114 More Rafale Jets As Defence Acquisition Council Clears ₹3.25 Lakh Crore Deal: Reports
Nissan Unveils Gravite MPV: New Contender In Budget 7-Seater Car Segment; All You Need To Know
Nissan Unveils Gravite MPV: New Contender In Budget 7-Seater Car Segment; All You Need To Know
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Thrash Oman By 105 Runs In Dominant Group B Display At Pallekele
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Thrash Oman By 105 Runs In Dominant Group B Display At Pallekele
What's MS Dhoni's Connection With Pakistani 'Chucker' Usman Tariq That Made Him Leave His Salesman Job?
What's MS Dhoni's Connection With Pakistani 'Chucker' Usman Tariq That Made Him Leave His Salesman Job?

After facing setbacks in his early cricketing career and failing to secure selection, Tariq had stepped away from the sport. He moved to Dubai and began working as a salesman in a purchasing company, whileputting his cricket dreams behind him.

While in Dubai, Tariq watched MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the biopic based on the life of the legendary Indian cricketer. The film, which chronicles Dhoni’s struggles, perseverance and rise to the top, deeply resonated with him.

“I left the game after I did not get selected, and was working as a salesman in a purchasing company in Dubai. There I watched MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and it inspired me a lot. I left the job and came back to Pakistan to pursue cricket again,” Tariq told Telecom Asia Sport.

Inspired by Dhoni’s journey from hardship to glory, Tariq decided to give cricket one final shot, a decision that has now brought him to the global stage at the ICC T20 World Cup.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

What's MS Dhoni's Connection With Pakistani 'Chucker' Usman Tariq That Made Him Leave His Salesman...
What's MS Dhoni's Connection With Pakistani 'Chucker' Usman Tariq That Made Him Leave His Salesman...
When Is Maha Shivratri 2026? Why It Is Dedicated To Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati
When Is Maha Shivratri 2026? Why It Is Dedicated To Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati
Tu Yaa Main's Leading Lady Shanaya Kapoor, Serves Green-Flag Energy | Check Out Here
Tu Yaa Main's Leading Lady Shanaya Kapoor, Serves Green-Flag Energy | Check Out Here
Valentine's Week 2026: Want To Celebrate Love On Hug Day? Visit These Beautiful Places In Goa
Valentine's Week 2026: Want To Celebrate Love On Hug Day? Visit These Beautiful Places In Goa
What Is Hug Day And Why It Is Celebrated? Here's To Know About One Of The Significant Day Of...
What Is Hug Day And Why It Is Celebrated? Here's To Know About One Of The Significant Day Of...