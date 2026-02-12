What's MS Dhoni's Connection With Pakistani 'Chucker' Usman Tariq That Made Him Leave His Salesman Job?

What's MS Dhoni's Connection With Pakistani Star Cricketer Usman Tariq That made Him Leave His Dubai Job? |

Pakistan’s mystery spinner Usman Tariq has been grabbing headlines during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, not just for his unconventional bowling action, but also for his inspiring journey back to cricket.

Tariq’s unique style has sparked debate in the cricketing world. With a visibly bent arm and an unusual run-up that includes a brief pause before delivering the ball, the spinner has drawn criticism from several quarters, including Australia all-rounder Cameron Green. While his action remains under scrutiny, it’s his off-field story that has truly caught attention.

MS Dhoni Connection:

Few know that Tariq shares an unexpected connection with former India captain MS Dhoni. The link, however, isn’t through the cricket field, but through cinema.

After facing setbacks in his early cricketing career and failing to secure selection, Tariq had stepped away from the sport. He moved to Dubai and began working as a salesman in a purchasing company, whileputting his cricket dreams behind him.

While in Dubai, Tariq watched MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the biopic based on the life of the legendary Indian cricketer. The film, which chronicles Dhoni’s struggles, perseverance and rise to the top, deeply resonated with him.

“I left the game after I did not get selected, and was working as a salesman in a purchasing company in Dubai. There I watched MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and it inspired me a lot. I left the job and came back to Pakistan to pursue cricket again,” Tariq told Telecom Asia Sport.

Inspired by Dhoni’s journey from hardship to glory, Tariq decided to give cricket one final shot, a decision that has now brought him to the global stage at the ICC T20 World Cup.