 Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh & Other Team India Players Go Gaga Over Nora Fatehi's Dance During ICC T20 WC Opening Ceremony; Video
A viral clip from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opening ceremony shows Team India enjoying Nora Fatehi’s dance performance. Suryakumar Yadav laughs and gives a thumbs-up, while Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh laugh hysterically. The video, reportedly spotted by Yadav’s wife, offered fans a playful behind-the-scenes glimpse of the team’s camaraderie off the field.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
Image: Nora Fatehi/deepu_drops/Instagram/X

A lighthearted moment from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 opening ceremony has gone viral, featuring Team India members enjoying a performance by Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi. The clip shows Suryakumar Yadav laughing and giving a thumbs-up as the camera panned toward him, while teammates Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh were seen laughing hysterically.

The video gained extra attention after it was reportedly spotted by Suryakumar’s wife, adding a fun, behind-the-scenes glimpse into the team’s camaraderie off the field. Fans on social media enjoyed the candid moment, appreciating the playful side of the Indian cricketers as they relaxed before the high-stakes tournament action.

On the field, Team India continued their winning form, defeating the USA in their opening match at Wankhede Stadium. The victory reinforced India’s status as a tournament favorite, but it was the dressing room antics that brought smiles and laughter to fans online.

Moments like these show the human side of professional athletes, even during major tournaments, players find time to enjoy entertainment, bond with teammates, and share lighthearted moments, reminding fans that cricket is not just about scores and stats.

USA Fans Mock Usman Tariq's Action, Accuse Pakistan Spinner Of 'Chucking' During PAK vs USA ICC T20 World Cup Clash; Video

In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between Pakistan and the United States in Colombo, an unexpected subplot emerged off the field as fans from USA openly mocked Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action, accusing him of “chucking” during the game.

Tariq was a key figure in Pakistan’s 32-run victory over the USA, finishing with figures of 3 for 27 in a strong bowling performance at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground. However, rather than his match figures dominating conversation, attention shifted to his distinctive bowling style observed during his spell.

Spectators and social media users alike focused on his unusual “pause-and-deliver” action, with several fans in the stands mimicking his arm position and chanting accusations that he was “throwing” the ball rather than bowling it. Some supporters even circulated clips of people in the crowd imitating Tariq’s motion, adding fuel to the debate.

The controversy follows a broader discussion about Tariq’s action that has trailed him in international cricket. His bowling has been under scrutiny on social media during previous matches, including on occasions where players like Australia’s Cameron Green appeared to question its legality after being dismissed.

