'It's A Very Good Gift For You...': Pakistani Man Harasses Australian Supporter By Gifting Him 'Sandpaper' During ICC T20 World Cup; Video

Image: bholination/X

A tense moment between cricket fans went viral during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, when a Pakistani supporter confronted renowned Australian fan Jake Jeakings in the stands. The incident, captured on video, shows the Pakistani fan approaching Jeakings, claiming he had a “gift” for him, which turned out to be a piece of sandpaper, a pointed reference to Australia’s infamous ball-tampering scandal.

The exchange quickly escalated into a heated verbal spat, with both fans trading sharp words amid onlookers at the stadium. Jake Jeakings, known for his spirited support of the Australian cricket team, appeared visibly irritated but maintained his composure as the confrontation unfolded.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video has since circulated widely on social media, sparking mixed reactions. Some viewers criticized the Pakistani fan for bringing up a controversial moment from cricket history, calling it disrespectful and unsporting.

The incident highlights how fan interactions, while often fun and lively, can sometimes cross the line into uncomfortable or controversial territory. Cricket enthusiasts around the world continue to discuss the video, emphasizing the need for respectful fan behavior even amid historic rivalries and intense tournament atmospheres.

Viral Video Shows Fans Enjoying Beer During NED vs NAM ICC T20 WC Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi

A video from the Netherlands vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has gone viral on social media, capturing a lighthearted moment during the high-paced tournament. In the clip, a vendor is seen serving a beer to an enthusiastic cricket fan right in the stands, drawing amusement from viewers online.

The incident took place as fans enjoyed the match atmosphere, highlighting the lighter side of cricket tournaments that often bring together passionate supporters from around the world. While stadium rules usually regulate alcohol sales, the video suggests that vendors are finding creative ways to keep fans refreshed during matches.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Social media users responded to the clip with a mix of humor and surprise, with many joking about the vendor’s timing and the fan’s excitement. Some fans praised the relaxed, festive atmosphere, calling it a “moment of pure cricket joy” amidst the competitive proceedings on the field.

The Netherlands and Namibia match, part of the ICC T20 World Cup group stages, saw high energy both on the pitch and in the stands. Moments like these underscore how cricket matches are not just about the game but also about the unique experiences and interactions fans enjoy while cheering for their teams.

As the video continues to circulate online, it serves as a reminder of the lighter, human side of major sporting events, bringing smiles to cricket lovers far beyond the stadium.