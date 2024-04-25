Video: KKR Star Rinku Singh Finally Gets Another Bat From Virat Kohli After Breaking His Previous One

Kolkata Knight Riders batting star Rinku Singh's wish has finally come true once again as he got another bat from Virat Kohli, despite breaking the previous one gifted to him by the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain.

A video had gone viral on social media recently in which Rinku was seen pleading Kohli for another bat.

But the 35-year-old wasn't too happy when Rinku told him that he had broken the bat gifted to him earlier in the season.

Rinku was again seen asking for Kohli's bat after the match between KKR and RCB at the Eden Gardens which the home team won by 1 run. Kohli at the time, refused to agree to Rinku's request.

But it seems that Rinku finally had his way as Kohli gave him another bat which the Kolkata star showed off in a video which is going viral on social media.

Rinku better take good care of this bat as Kohli will surely not give out any more willows to him if he breaks it again even though both players have become good friends off the field.

KKR on a roll

KKR will next face Punjab Kings in their own den at the Eden Gardens on April 26. KKR are currently second on the points table with 5 wins from 7 games.

KKR have had their best ever start to an IPL season this year, winning the first three matches before losing to CSK. But Shreyas Iyer's side returned to winning ways and are looking like one of the favourites to reach the playoffs this season.