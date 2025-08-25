Cheteshwar Pujara Has Been An Impregnable Fortress For Team India For More Than A Decade

Cheteshwar Pujara |

Filling in the void left by the indomitable 'Wall' Rahul Dravid is no mean task for any batter simply because those shoes are too big to fit in.

When Cheteshwar Pujara made his debut in 2010 and was in apprenticeship mode to eventually replace Dravid, who was in his twilight years, the Saurashtra man showed glimpses of his brilliance in the Bangalore Test.

Although, he was dismissed for a mere four runs in the first innings, Pujara's doughtiness and fortitude that would become legendary in the latter years of his career was on full display in the 72 he struck against Australia in a match that India would go on to win by seven wickets.

Solidity was Pujara's forte and he showcased the impregnable fortress on umpteen occasions throughout his career. Starting with Bangalore in 2010 to Johannesburg in 2013 to Ranchi in 2017 and the historic series victories in Australia in 2018 and 2021, the landmark moments perhaps in Pujara's chequered career.

The former India No 3's role in the country's victories against Australia would be remembered for a long time to come.

Negotiating the Australian pace attack on wickets that have variable bounce and movement off the pitch, Pujara's exemplary discipline, patience, resilience and grit yielded him results.

Pujara's 123 and 71 against Australia in Adelaide Test of 2018 was a classic example of how Test cricket batting is ought to be.

When the rest of the Indian batters struggled and played poor shots that cost them their wickets, Pujara dug deep and hard into the reservoir of patience that he is blessed with and conjured up an epic hundred that took India to 250.

In the second innings of the same Test, he cracked a fine 71 that helped the visitors set the Aussies a massive target of 323 which they eventually failed to achieve by 31 runs.

In the 2021 series, Pujara just showed how immaculate and courageous he is with his ability to take the blows relentlessly against a rampaging Australian pace battery comprising Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Pujara's knocks of 50 and 77 in the Sydney Test and 25 and 56 in the Brisbane Test are badges of honour for a batter of his pedigree.

For a batter to face 176 balls of sheer terror from the fast bowlers putting his body on the line and defend is testament to Pujara's tenacity.

The 77 that came off 205 balls is another example with the 25 that came off 94 balls and the 56 off 211 showcasing the defence that he brought to the table when India desperately needed him to stay and thwart the opposition's designs.