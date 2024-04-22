Viral Photo: Virat Kohli Likes Mohammad Kaif's Instagram Post About His Controversial Dismissal In KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli liked the Instagram post of former cricketer Mohammad Kaif of criticising the umpire for giving him out in the IPL 2024 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. The former Indian middle-order batter called out the current edition of the tournament for wrong decisions despite every technology available.

The dismissal of the former captain against Harshit Rana in the 3rd over prompted outrage in Kohli as he believed it to be a no-ball, given it was above the waist. However, the Hawk Eye Technology came into play and it emerged that Kohli would have been not out had he played it from inside the crease. With the veteran forced to walk back to the pavilion, he was spotted arguing with the umpires, with Faf du Plessis also seen unhappy with the decision and resorted to do the same.

Kaif, meanwhile, took to his official Instagram handle and wrote how the umpires ruled it wide for a delivery that passed under MS Dhoni's bat.

Kolkata Knight Riders held their nerves to win a thriller vs RCB:

Despite amassing a healthy score of 222, the Knight Riders managed to eke out only a one-run victory as the visitors fought tooth and nail. Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar were the standout performers for their side, while Dinesh Karthik and Suyash Prabhudessai also made vital contributions.

With 15 required off the final over, Karn Sharma slammed three sixes off Mitchell Starc's bowling. Nevertheless, Starc held his nerve and affected a run-out off the final ball to see the Knight Riders home.