 Sportvot x FPJ: Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 Kicks Off With Thrilling Matches In Ajmer
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
Football | Representative Image |

The prestigious Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 officially kicked off on 25th August 2025 in the historic city of Ajmer, bringing together some of the most promising young football talent from schools across the country. Hosted by Mayo College, this annual tournament is a cornerstone of school level football, offering a platform for young players to showcase their skills, sportsmanship, and team spirit in a highly competitive environment. With matches held on Mayo's iconic grounds, the tournament promises a week filled with action, passion, and footballing brilliance.

In Match 1, Vidya Niketan Birla Public and Mayoor School battled to a goalless draw, with both teams showing defensive discipline. Despite several chances, neither side could break the deadlock. Vidya Niketan held a slight edge in possession with 55% compared to Mayoor School's 45%. The match saw a total of 16 shots, with Mayoor School edging slightly ahead with 9 shots and 4 on target. A solitary yellow card was issued to Mayoor School, and both sides committed a few fouls 2 by Vidya Niketan and 4 by Mayoor. The game featured a balanced contest in set-pieces with 3 corners to Vidya Niketan and 2 to Mayoor School.

Match 2 delivered more excitement as The Rajkumar College secured a 2-1 victory over Delhi World Public School. Rajkumar College took early control with goals at 14:10 and 19:18 minutes of game time, putting them firmly in the lead. Delhi World Public pulled one back at 46:15 minutes, but it wasn't enough to overturn the result. Rajkumar dominated possession with 65% and registered 10 shots 5 on target, while Delhi World had 12 shots 6 on target. The match saw a total of 11 fouls, with Delhi World receiving 2 yellow cards and 1 red card, compared to a clean disciplinary record for Rajkumar College.

In terms of set-pieces, both teams were active with 5 corners by Delhi World and 3 by Rajkumar College. The tournament continues with high energy and promising talent, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead in Ajmer.

