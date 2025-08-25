 Sportvot x FPJ: Shalom IC Royals Red Crush Shalom IC Royals Blue 7-1 In Francis Event Final
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: Shalom IC Royals Red Crush Shalom IC Royals Blue 7-1 In Francis Event Final

Sportvot x FPJ: Shalom IC Royals Red Crush Shalom IC Royals Blue 7-1 In Francis Event Final

The much-anticipated Francis Event, held on August 24th, 2025, in Kandivali, concluded with an exciting football showdown between SHALOM IC ROYALS RED and SHALOM IC ROYALS BLUE. In a commanding performance, SHALOM IC ROYALS RED secured a decisive 7-1 victory over their BLUE counterparts.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 10:21 PM IST
article-image

The much-anticipated Francis Event, held on August 24th, 2025, in Kandivali, concluded with an exciting football showdown between SHALOM IC ROYALS RED and SHALOM IC ROYALS BLUE. In a commanding performance, SHALOM IC ROYALS RED secured a decisive 7-1 victory over their BLUE counterparts.

The RED team wasted no time, opening the scoreline just 30 seconds into the game. Momentum remained firmly in their favor, with goals pouring in at 1:38, 3:10, 4:29, and 5:25 minutes, showcasing their offensive dominance early on. They continued their relentless attack with a sixth goal at 9:57 minutes and sealed their superiority with a seventh goal at the 18-minute mark.

Despite a strong effort, SHALOM IC ROYALS BLUE managed to score only once, finding the back of the net at 12:19 minutes. However, it was not enough to shift the tide of the match.

The final scoreline stood at SHALOM IC ROYALS RED 7 – 1 SHALOM IC ROYALS BLUE, marking a memorable win for the RED team and an electrifying conclusion to the Francis Event football tournament.

FPJ Shorts
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Meets CM Yogi Adityanath In First Visit To UP; VIDEO
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Meets CM Yogi Adityanath In First Visit To UP; VIDEO
Mumbai Tragedy: BMW Catches Fire Outside Bank In Kandivali West; Driver Escapes Unhurt (VIDEO)
Mumbai Tragedy: BMW Catches Fire Outside Bank In Kandivali West; Driver Escapes Unhurt (VIDEO)
'Had No Idea': PM Modi's Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal Reacts To His Viral Video Dancing On Ram Bhajans
'Had No Idea': PM Modi's Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal Reacts To His Viral Video Dancing On Ram Bhajans
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For City And MMR, Heavy Rain Expected For 5 Days
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For City And MMR, Heavy Rain Expected For 5 Days

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sportvot x FPJ: Shalom IC Royals Red Crush Shalom IC Royals Blue 7-1 In Francis Event Final

Sportvot x FPJ: Shalom IC Royals Red Crush Shalom IC Royals Blue 7-1 In Francis Event Final

Sportvot x FPJ: Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 Kicks Off With Thrilling Matches In Ajmer

Sportvot x FPJ: Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 Kicks Off With Thrilling Matches In Ajmer

'I'm Going To Be Very Expensive...': Novak Djokovic Jokes About Retirement Plans In Hilarious US...

'I'm Going To Be Very Expensive...': Novak Djokovic Jokes About Retirement Plans In Hilarious US...

Why Is Everyone Talking About Sachin Tendulkar's Reddit Username? Check Out The Reason

Why Is Everyone Talking About Sachin Tendulkar's Reddit Username? Check Out The Reason

'Chakkon Aur Chaukon Mein...': Sachin Tendulkar Makes Cheeky Comment About Former Teammate During...

'Chakkon Aur Chaukon Mein...': Sachin Tendulkar Makes Cheeky Comment About Former Teammate During...