Sportvot x FPJ: Shalom IC Royals Red Crush Shalom IC Royals Blue 7-1 In Francis Event Final

The much-anticipated Francis Event, held on August 24th, 2025, in Kandivali, concluded with an exciting football showdown between SHALOM IC ROYALS RED and SHALOM IC ROYALS BLUE. In a commanding performance, SHALOM IC ROYALS RED secured a decisive 7-1 victory over their BLUE counterparts.

The RED team wasted no time, opening the scoreline just 30 seconds into the game. Momentum remained firmly in their favor, with goals pouring in at 1:38, 3:10, 4:29, and 5:25 minutes, showcasing their offensive dominance early on. They continued their relentless attack with a sixth goal at 9:57 minutes and sealed their superiority with a seventh goal at the 18-minute mark.

Despite a strong effort, SHALOM IC ROYALS BLUE managed to score only once, finding the back of the net at 12:19 minutes. However, it was not enough to shift the tide of the match.

The final scoreline stood at SHALOM IC ROYALS RED 7 – 1 SHALOM IC ROYALS BLUE, marking a memorable win for the RED team and an electrifying conclusion to the Francis Event football tournament.