'Chakkon Aur Chaukon Mein...': Sachin Tendulkar Makes Cheeky Comment About Former Teammate During Q&A Session On Reddit

Sachin Tendulkar is the only player to register 250 50+ scores in international cricket (264) | Credits: X

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was asked a wide variety of questions by a massive number of fans during a Q&A session on the social media platform of reddit. When asked by a fan who did Tendulkar find the toughest to run with between the wickets, he named Virender Sehwag, given he used to deal only in fours and sixes.

Tendulkar and Sehwag were undeniably one of India's most successful opening partnerships in limited-overs cricket. Statistically, they stand fourth as far as India's partnership in ODIs by runs go, aggregating 4387 runs 112 innings at 39.16 alongside 13 century-stands and 18 fifty-plus partnerships.

Sachin Tendulkar engaged in a Q&A session with fans. | (Credits: Screengrab)

The fan had asked:

"Hi Sachin Sir, Big fan of your's from Patna, Bihar. My Ques is - With which batsman, you found running between the wickets toughest and easiest respectively?"

Tendulkar answered:

"Viru ko bhagana mushkil hi nahi namumkin tha kyunki woh chakkon aur chaukon mein deal karta tha!" (To make Viru run was not only difficult but impossible because he would only deal in sixes and fours.)

Sachin Tendulkar played in the International League Masters this year

Despite retiring from international cricket in 2013, the batting maestro is still involved in competitive cricket. He had featured in the International Masters League this year as India had defeated the West Indies by six wickets in the final in Raipur, thereby winning the tournament.

Tendulkar, who captained the hosts, delivered a decent performance with the bat, scoring 181 runs in six games at 30.16 alongside a strike rate of 153.38 with a solitary fifty. As far as international cricket goes, Tendulkar is the custodian of several records, including the most-capped player in Test and ODI cricket. Having played at the top level for 24 years, the 52-year-old is also the leading century-maker in Tests.