'Forever Etched In My Skin..': Harmanpreet Kaur And Smriti Mandhana Ink Special World Cup Tattoo - Check Pics

Harmanpreet kaur and Smriti mandhana got matching tattoos following India's World Cup win | Image Credits: X / BCCI, Instagram / harmanpreet kaur

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana are now tattoo twins. The India Women stars inked themselves with identical tattoos following their Women's World Cup win on Sunday. It was India's first ever Women's World Cup win, etching their name in history.

Harmanpreet Kaur revealed her latest tattoo following India's World Cup win on Sunday. The India captain inked the trophy with the year 2025 on her bicep to commemorate the achievement.

"Forever etched in my skin and my heart. Waited for you since Day1 and now I will see you every morning and be grateful," Harmanpreet Kaur wrote in an Instagram post.

Along with Harmanpreet, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana also had the same etched to her skin. Mandhana flaunted it in a video posted by BCCI on Wednesday. Unlike Harman, Smriti has the tattoo on her forearm.

Getting tattoos after a World Cup win is commonplace in sport. Harmanpreet and Smriti getting the exact same tattoo further highlights their long-time camaraderie. The duo have been teammates since the last decade and have witnessed several highs and lows together.

Childhood dream realised

Both Mandhana and Kaur were part of the 2017 squad that lost the final to England. Three years later, they conceded the t20 World Cup final. Winning the trophy was a dream since they were children which seemed a step too far. Until, Sunday of course.

"We suffered many heartbreaks. Every heartbreak left a little mark in your heart. But there was only motivation to get better and try and have 'Champions' written on your shirt. You play cricket for winning the World Cup. You dream about it as a kid. To do it in front of 50,000 people, I'm just proud of the team," Smriti said in a BCCI interview.

The Indian team have since arrived in Delhi. They are set to meet the Indian Prime Minister on Wednesday before enjoying a well deserved break.