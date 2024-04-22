IPL 2024: Massive Blow For DC As All-Rounder Mitch Marsh Ruled Out Of Remaining Games With Hamstring Injury

Delhi Capitals suffered a massive blow on Monday as all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season due to a hamstring injury.

Marsh had returned back to Australia last week after suffering a tear in his right hamstring.

Marsh, poised to assume the role of Australia's captain for the T20 World Cup in June, was repatriated following discussions with the Delhi team management.

His last appearance was against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 3, and he was absent for the subsequent matches against Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

Big blow for DC

Marsh's highest score this season stands at 23 against Rajasthan Royals, a match in which DC secured a 12-run victory. However, he suffered a duck in their 106-run loss to KKR.

Across various formats, Marsh has been in exceptional form for the Kangaroos, culminating in his receipt of the Allan Border Medal, awarded to the most outstanding male Australian cricketer of the year.

Since January 2023, the 32-year-old has amassed 1,954 international runs in 38 appearances at an average of 50.10, including three centuries, and has also claimed 10 wickets.