IPL 2024: Setback For Delhi Capitals As Mitchell Marsh To Be Out Of Action For A Week Due To Hamstring Injury

Mitchell Marsh | Credits: Twitter

Delhi Capitals suffered a setback ahead of their next IPL 2024 clash against Lucknow Super Giants as all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will be unavailable for selection as he is likely to be on the sidelines for a week due to injury.

Marsh didn't participate in the Delhi Capitals' match against Mumbai Indians due to a hamstring injury, which he sustained during his three overs spell against Kolkata Knight Riders. Kyle Richardson was brought in as his replacement in the playing XI.

On Sunday, Delhi Capitals suffered a 29-run defeat to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in India. With a target of 235, DC was restricted to 205/8 despite valiant efforts from Tristan Stubbs (71), Prithvi Shaw (66) and Abhishek Porel.

The absence of Mitchell Marsh caused a deprival in their batting, resulted in defeat for Delhi Capitals. DC were relying on Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Abhishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs to chase down the hefty target but fell 30 runs short of achieving the target.

'He has gone for a scan': DC Coach Pravin Amre

Delhi Capitals coach Pravin Amre said that few of their players are injured and Mitchell Marsh's hamstring is a 'worrying sign'. He added that Australian all-rounder went for scan and physiotherapist will give them in a week's time.

"A few of our players are injured, and the worrying sign is Mitch Marsh. He has gone for a scan, and the physios will give us a report in a week's time." Amre said at the post-match conference.

"Then we will come to know what the exact situation is. Whether he can (play the entire season) or not depends on the reports." he added.

It is unclear whether Mitchell Marsh would be returning to action after a week's time as seriousness of his hamstring injury is revealed yet. However, it is a big blow for Delhi Capitals as the team is struggling to keep their ship sailing in IPL 2024 as they won only 1 match out of five games played so far and currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with just 2 points.