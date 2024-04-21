'Spinner Pe Toot Gaya Bat': Rinku Singh Reveals To Virat Kohli About His Willow Being Broken Ahead Of KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Clash (VIDEO)

Rinku Singh and Virat Kohli | Credits: KKR Instagram

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh revealed to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting legend Virat Kohli that his gifted bat had been broken ahead of their IPL 2024 clash at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, April 21.

Kohli gifted his willow to Rinku after the clash between RCB and KKR at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 29. The KKR batter was happy to receive the bat from Virat Kohli and both hugged each other.

In a video shared by Kolkata Knight Riders on its Instagram handle, Rinku Singh was engaged in a hilarious but uncomfortable conversation with Virat Kohli, who was seemingly shocked after KKR batter informed him about his bat was broken.

Rinku informed Virat Kohli that the bat was broken from the middle while playing against the spinner. Though the RCB batter was happy that Rinku Singh informed him about it, he wasn't in the mood to give another bat. In the video, Kohli didn't give another bat to KKR batter but it would remain to be seen whether he decides gift him his willow after the match.

Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the second time in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In their last encounter, Shreyas Iyer-led side emerged victorious despite Virat Kohli's valiant knock of 83 off 59 balls. With a target of 183, KKR chased it down with 3.1 overs to spare, thanks to brilliant performances by Venkatesh Iyer (50), Sunil Narine (47) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (39*).

Virat Kohli leads the chart in the leading run-scorers in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli has been in a good form in the ongoing IPL 2024 as he currently leads the Orange Cap race, with 361 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 72.20 in seven matches. His best performance came against Rajasthan Royals when he played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 113 off 72 balls to help RCB post a total of 183/9.

However, his effort went in vain as he was overshadowed by Jos Buttler's valiant century guided RR to the victory.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are having a disappointing thus far they are on a five-match losing streak and currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two points in seven matches.