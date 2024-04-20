Viral Video: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Involved In Animated Chat At Eden Gardens Ahead Of RCB vs KKR In IPL 2024

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. | (Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli were involved in an animated chat at the Eden Gardens during a practice session on Saturday. In a video shared by the Knight Riders' official Twitter handle, Kohli was seen making plenty of hand gestures in between conversations.

Kohli and Gambhir recently enjoyed a friendly hug when the two teams locked horns at the Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier in the tournament. The star duo was expected to be in loggerheads after they a heated clash following a match in IPL 2023. Nevertheless, everything seemed good and the two got along quite well.

🔴 #KnightLive | Stay tuned for more action from KKR and RCB’s pre-match training session at Eden Gardens#AmiKKR | Gautam Gambhir | Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/M1LFBm9dFQ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 20, 2024

Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders are coming off defeats:

As far as the cricketing action goes, both sides suffered defeats in their last match and will be looking to walk off with a win on Sunday. The Royal Challengers find themselves most in strife as they have won only 1 out of 7 matches and another defeat could push them on the brink of elimination. RCB's most recent game saw them lose a high-scoring contest to the SunRisers Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders are comfortably placed in the 2nd spot despite suffering 2 losses out of 6. Nevertheless, the two-time champions will be concerned about their bowling unit after failing to defend 223 against the Royals, losing from a winning position.

The Knight Riders had defeated the Royal Challengers comfortably when the two locked horns earlier in the tournament.