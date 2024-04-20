 Viral Video: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Involved In Animated Chat At Eden Gardens Ahead Of RCB vs KKR In IPL 2024
A video has emerged on social media of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir having an animated chat at Eden Gardens. In a video shared by the Knight Riders' official Twitter handle, Kohli was seen making plenty of hand gestures in between conversations. The Knight Riders had defeated the Royal Challengers comfortably when the two locked horns earlier in the tournament.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. | (Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli were involved in an animated chat at the Eden Gardens during a practice session on Saturday. In a video shared by the Knight Riders' official Twitter handle, Kohli was seen making plenty of hand gestures in between conversations.

Kohli and Gambhir recently enjoyed a friendly hug when the two teams locked horns at the Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier in the tournament. The star duo was expected to be in loggerheads after they a heated clash following a match in IPL 2023. Nevertheless, everything seemed good and the two got along quite well.

Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders are coming off defeats:

As far as the cricketing action goes, both sides suffered defeats in their last match and will be looking to walk off with a win on Sunday. The Royal Challengers find themselves most in strife as they have won only 1 out of 7 matches and another defeat could push them on the brink of elimination. RCB's most recent game saw them lose a high-scoring contest to the SunRisers Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders are comfortably placed in the 2nd spot despite suffering 2 losses out of 6. Nevertheless, the two-time champions will be concerned about their bowling unit after failing to defend 223 against the Royals, losing from a winning position.

