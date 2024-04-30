India's T20 World Cup SQUAD Announced: Hardik Pandya Vice-Captain, Sanju Samson & Rishabh Pant Included; KL Rahul Ignored

Team India | Credits: Virat Kohli Instagram

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the much-anticipated squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. India are the fourth team after New Zealand, South Africa and England to unveil their squad for the showpiece, slated to take place in the West Indies and USA on June 2.

Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the 15-member squad in the tournament. All-rounder Hardik Pandya made the cut as a vice-captain of the side despite his recent struggles with his form in the ongoing IPL season. KL Rahul has been ignored as the selection committee went with Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant as wicketkeeper for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Earlier, it was reported that Samson and Pant would be picked into the squad with the former being the first-choice wicketkeeper. Pant, who missed the ODI World Cup 2024 due to injuries from the fatal car crash, will play his first major tournament since his return to competitive cricket.

India's star batter Virat Kohli is part of the squad for the showpiece despite the earlier reports that won't be picked as his batting might not suit in US conditions.

🚨India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 announced 🚨



Let's get ready to cheer for #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jIxsYeJkYW — BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2024

The youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal found his spot in the 15-member squad and will play as an opener alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. Expectedly, Shivam Dube has been included into the squad due to his impressive run of form in the IPL 2024.

The BCCI selection committee picked Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja as spin-bowling all-rounders.The spin bowling duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav made it to the 15-member squad. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj will fly to the USA as fast bowlers for the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan are travelling reserves for the T20 World Cup. They will travel with the main squad as reverse players.

Team India schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024

India are clubbed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, hosts USA, Canada, and Ireland. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against the Ireland on June 5, followed up with high-volatile clash against Pakistan on June 9.

Then, India will lock horns with the hosts USA on June 12 before playing the final league stage match against Canada on June 15.

India are among the favourites to win the prestigious T20 World Cup title despite winning only once in the inaugural edition of the tournament under the captaincy of MS Dhoni in 2007.

The Men in Blue reached the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 but lost to the eventual champions England by 10 wickets.