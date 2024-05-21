'Wishing All The Knights Very Best': England Footballer Harry Kane Wishes KKR Good Luck Ahead Of IPL 2024 Qualifier 1; Video

Harry Kane wishes KKR. | (Credits: Twitter)

England national football team's captain Harry Kane wished the Kolkata Knight Riders good luck ahead of their IPL 2024 playoffs clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. In a video released by the franchise on their social media handles, Kane snet support on behalf of FC Bayern Munich.

The Knight Riders, led by Shreyas Iyer, are arguably the most in-form team of the four. They are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table with 9 wins. The opening pair of Sunil Narine and Phil Salt have been hugely responsible for their dominance, but the two-time champions will miss the latter's services after returning to England for international duty.

Grateful for your support, Harry Kane and everyone at @FCBayern! 💜❤️ pic.twitter.com/WIC9J0lQxd — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 21, 2024

In a video shared by KKR, Kane said:

"Hey Kolkata Knight Riders, great start to the season. Wishing all the Knights very best for the remainder of the season. Sending all the support from FC Bayern Munich."

SunRisers Hyderabad lost a close game to the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier in the tournament:

It's worth noting that both sides locked horns earlier in the tournament at the Eden Gardens and played out a close game. Batting first, the Knight Riders made 208-7 in their 20 overs. However, the SunRisers ran close to the total, spearheaded by Heinrich Klaasen.

Nevertheless, Harshit Rana held his nerve in the end to take a sensational catch off Klaasen's bat and defended 13 off the final over to eke out a 4-run win.