‘Shivam Dube Can Be The Game Changer’: Yuvraj Singh Wants CSK All-Rounder In India Squad For T20 World Cup 2024

Shivam Dube | Credits: Twitter

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh reckoned that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube can be a game-changer for Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Shivam Dube is in contention for the spot in India's T20 World Cup squad, given his impressive run of form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the squad for the showpiece event.

In a video shared by International Cricket Council (ICC) on its Instagram, Yuvraj Singh said that Shivam Dube should be in the T20 World Cup squad while lauding his batting performance in IPL.

"Well, to be honest, I would like to see Shivam Dube in the squad because he has been in and out of the team. In this IP, he has been batting really well and he is someone who can be the game-changer." former T20 World Cup winner said.

"Obviously, there are lot of other guys who have been playing for a while now but, I think I would personally like to see Shivam Dube in the mix." Yuvraj Singh added.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is slated to take place in the West Indies and the USA on June 2. The selection committee of BCCI is already in fix as they have to finalize the India squad amid tough competition and injury concern among the players for the prestigious event.

In IPL 2024, Shivam Dube has amassed 350 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 58.33 and at an impressive strike rate of 172.41 in 10 matches played so far. Looking at the recent performances of the CSK all-rounder, he might be in the radar of the selection committee for inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad.