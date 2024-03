CSK vs GT, IPL 2024 Match 7: Gujarat Titans Win Toss And Opt To Bowl First In Chennai

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first against Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium Chepauk.

GT have decided to play with the same team that won their first game while CSK have made just one change - Matheesha Pathirana comes in for Maheesh Theekshana.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson

CSK vs GT Preview

Chennai Super Kings will look to keep their winning momentum going when they take on Gujarat Titans in Match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) on Tuesday.

Both teams won their first matches of this campaign with CSK beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru and GT outclassing Mumbai Indians.

Notably, both teams have first-time captains in Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill, who took over the top jobs just before the start of IPL 2024.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav