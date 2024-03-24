Video: MS Dhoni & CSK Teammates Watch Movie In Chennai After Win vs RCB In IPL 2024 Opener

MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar walked out of the theatre after watching a movie | Credits: Twitter/Itz Thanesh

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and his teammates took sometime off from their training session as they went out to watch a movie at Sathyam Cinemas in Chennai on Saturday, March 23.

The defending champions kicked off their IPL 2024 campaign with a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. With a target of 174, Chennai Super Kings chased it down with 1.2 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 66-run partnership between Shubham Dubey (34*) and Ravindra Jadeja (25*) for the fifth wicket.

CSK were in a little trouble when they required 46 off 30 balls to win. Shubham Dubey shifted his gears and smashed a six and a four off Alzarri Joseph in the penultimate over to take the team past the finishing line.

A day after the victory, MS Dhoni and his few CSK teammates decided to take time off from cricket and watched a movie at Sathyam Cinemas. The fans were waiting outside the theatre to get the glimpse of the players, especially MS Dhoni and chanted loudly for Thala.